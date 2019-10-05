Courtesy Photo

Fletcher—Evan “Iceman” and Joey “Fireball” Roberts, a father-son racing team from Fletcher, savored a moment the two may only have dreamed of at the start of the 2019 racing season.

After 18 races and nine wins at the Devil’s Bowl, Evan earned the track championship in the Mini Sprints Division. He and his father, who both race number 50x, were named Rookie of the Year in their separate divisions, and both closed out the season with feature wins.

Evan dominated his 15-lap feature and Joey earned his first win of the season, crossing the finish line just a fraction of a second ahead of the second-place car in the 50-lap Sportsman Modified Division.

This year was Evan’s first year in the Mini Sprints, but the 13-year old is no rookie to racing.

Evan raced snowmobiles in 2012, moved on to go-karts, and then went to a kids’ division at the Devil’s Bowl. This year he moved up to the Mini Sprints where he raced against both kids and adults.

The Mini Sprint cars, oversized go-karts with a motorcycle engine and a wing on the roof for stability, can reach a top speed of 90 mph on the half-mile dirt track at the Devil’s Bowl.

“With karts, you have to back the car down in the corners quite a bit,” explained Evan, “but with these, if you have your car set up correctly, you can hold it wide open all around the track.”

Evan and his father assemble the car on a pre-built chassis in their garage at home. They fabricate anything they can and only order parts when it’s a necessity.

“Every day after school I go out and work on the car,” said Evan with a smile, “I clean it, change the oil, and tighten things up. I clean my trailer, and load the car before race day.”

Racing runs deep in the Roberts family. Not only does Evan’s father Joey race, but his mother Stephanie, his brother Brogan, and quite a few relatives have taken to the track at some point.

With so many seasoned drivers around him, Evan has no lack of good advice, but h father’s wise words, spoken early in the season, stood out.

“My dad always tells me not to focus on other people,” said Evan.

“I told Evan at the beginning of the year that we weren’t going to focus on the points. Points can get you playing a really big head game with yourself,” said Joey.

At the final race of the season, Evan and Joey took a good look at the standings. After two rough races, one where Evan and another car made contact causing Evan to roll, there was only a four-point margin between Evan and the second-place driver.

“I was feeling pretty confident before the championship race. I knew I had to be one car ahead of the guy in second,” said Evan. “I had to be smart, hold my line and race-me.”

Ironically, the two weeks that Evan wrecked and had car trouble played in his favor on the day of the championship. Cars who do better the week before the next race are shifted farther back in the pack.

On championship night, Evan got the fourth spot and the racer on his heels started further back.

Evan pulled away early in the feature and held his lead to the end, crossing the finish and securing the coveted championship.

“It was the best night ever,” said Stephanie. “It was our night; it was meant to be.”

“It’s not very often you get to win the same night as your son,” said Joey, smiling.

The season was a successful one thanks to skill and hard work, but also because of the support of generous sponsors.

Evan’s car was in bad shape after the roll-over. Before the car was loaded into the trailer, Dupont’s Auto Body, one of Evan’s sponsors, let them know they were ready to help.

“It’s a family thing, a sponsorship thing,” said Joey, “and everyone is in it together.”

Friend Construction is also a big part of the Fire and Ice racing family, helping to sponsor the cars.

“We need the entire crew–Robin Cummings, Dave Blatt, Zach Ross, David Johnson, Eric Friend, Norman Morrill, Scott Bachand, Matt & Elisabeth DuPont. We’re all a team and when we win, we all win together,” said Joey.

For Evan, the season was a time to learn about many different aspects of racing..

“You have to let everyone get spread out off the starts,” said Evan, “and then you make your way through the pack as the race goes on.”

When asked what they learned from each other this season, both of the Roberts shared their thoughts.

“It’s cool because we’re racing on the same track,” said Evan. “I watch him race, and I know what the track is like before I go out.”

“I learned that Evan is a gentleman. The parents, the kids, the guys at the track, they all think of him as a sportsman, and that means a lot to me. I think it’s brought him success,” said Joey. “He’s got dedication and drive to do the best he can and be the best he can be all the time.”