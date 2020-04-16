Although it’s the baseball season, no one is playing baseball ... or any other game. Not the major leaguers or the Little Leaguers.
So I was wondering what some pros are doing to stay in shape for when the games start again. And ask what kids should do to stay in shape.
I called Adam Eaton, outfielder for the world champion Washington Nationals, at his home in Michigan. Eaton does not have access to a gym. So what is he doing to keep in shape?
“I’m trying to stay active by working outside in the yard and around the house,” he said and then added with a laugh. “You know everything breaks when you’re away.”
He isn’t doing much running other than some sprint work because of the serious knee injury he suffered in 2017 in his first season with the Nats. Eaton noted that pitchers are the ones who do the long-distance running “to build up their endurance.”
Mostly he is staying in shape by chasing his two little boys, Brayden (almost 4) and Maverick (almost 2). The brothers “are like windup toys,” according to Eaton. “They go until they nap, and then they’re ready to go again.”
Eaton grew up in Springfield, Ohio, in “a rectangle of about 40 houses surrounded by cornfields.” He played every kind of sport. His father’s idea was to play a different sport every season. The goal was to “be athletic.”
Baseball wasn’t even Eaton’s favorite sport. He preferred basketball and soccer. Eaton also enjoyed football but didn’t have the size to play the game at higher levels. Eaton is small for a professional athlete. He is listed at 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds.
So what should kids be doing to stay sharp? (Check with an adult before any activity to make sure it is safe.)
“You are going to have to get creative” because of the coronavirus and the need to stay away from groups, Eaton said.
Eaton likes “tee work,” where a batter puts a ball on a tee and smacks the ball into a net. But Eaton says kids can use a hollow, plastic baseball or even a plastic golf ball and bat it into a sheet or a blanket they hang up in a basement or garage.
When I asked whether throwing a ball against a wall would help would-be ballplayers, Eaton’s voice got excited.
“Wall ball was one of my favorite things to do as a kid,” he said.
He even remembered playing wall ball with a lacrosse ball.
Eaton says bouncing the ball off a wall can help kids practice short hops, long hops and even flyballs.
But practice isn’t the point as much as playing. The idea is to “keep your body moving,” says Eaton. “Get out, be creative, have fun and get a little dirty.”