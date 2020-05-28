New deadlines dictate that individuals must file their candidacy for the legislature now. I filed my re-election campaign forms today. It has been an honor to serve as your state representative.
With the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on Vermonters, I am 100% committed to building a strong recovery for Vermont and the people of Bakersfield, Fairfield and Fletcher. I will continue to work across the political spectrum to promote the best interests of all Vermonters.
The legislative session will run at least into late June to complete a budget for the first three months of FY 2021 and will reconvene during late summer to build the remainder of the budget for FY 2021. My focus will continue to be on this important work.
Life has definitely been altered. Due to the importance of social distancing, the way we communicate has also changed. Strong online communication has become especially important in helping to keep people informed. Vermonters are strong. Together we will come out the other end of this pandemic stronger than ever before.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your voice in Montpelier. Now is a time for unity and compassion, not division. With your help I will continue to be a representative that is accessible, who listens to all points of view and works tirelessly toward a Vermont that is safer and more affordable for all Vermonters.
Thank you
Rep. James Gregoire