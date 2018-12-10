ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery’s fifth annual tractor parade drew a sizable crowd despite frigid temperatures Friday night.

Extravagantly decorated trucks and tractors crawled through the city streets, starting at 6 p.m. outside the co-op on Federal Street and continuing up Main Street past Taylor Park.

Many bore decorations commemorating the co-op’s 100th anniversary.

Some included familiar faces like the Grinch, piloting an Avant 635 loader, or Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who remained in their sleigh for an easy cruise, towed on a Mack truck’s trailer.

The co-op hosted multiple family activities in the hours leading up to the parade, beginning at 4 p.m. and including visits with Santa, offerings of local dairy products and face painting.

Aires Hill Farm’s Thompson family, of Berkshire, served as the parade’s grand marshal. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets named Aires Hill this year’s Dairy Farm of the Year.

Scroll below for more photos from the event.