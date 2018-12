Fernand and Helen Perras with their family.

Fernand and Helen Perras were blessed to have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple met and married in St. Albans when Mr. Perras returned from overseas service in World War II. The happiest years of their lives were with their only daughter. They have lived in Seminole, Fla. for many years near their daughter, Sandy Tatro, their two granddaughters, spouses and many great grandchildren.