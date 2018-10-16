ENOSBURG FALLS — Merchants and volunteers braved the autumn chill here Saturday for Enosburgh Eats, the village-wide culinary festival its organizers hope may become an annual event.

Shawna Lovelette is one such organizer. Lovelette is President of the Enosburg Business Association (EBA), which proposed and ultimately coordinated the event with the village’s merchants. She said in an email to the Messenger that she heard “all good feedback” from those who partook in Enosburgh Eats, which she estimated totaled 100-150 people out and about in the central village.

Most of those people stuck to the downtown area more than the village outskirts, Lovelette said, an o

bservation that will inform next year’s proceedings. “Maybe those on the outskirts could have space [in] the park,” Lovelette wrote, “or partner up with others downtown.”

Lovelette said the festival raised money for the Enosburg Food Shelf but said the organizers don’t yet know the amount raised.

