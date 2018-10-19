ST. ALBANS – In 2017, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received roughly $150,000 from federal grants for participation in Operation Stonegarden, a Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) program that awards grants to local law enforcement agencies for supplemental patrols and support in DHS border operations.

According to records received from the Vermont State Police (VSP), the agency coordinating Stonegarden funding among Vermont’s sheriff’s offices, FCSO received more funding under Stonegarden than any other police agency in Vermont in 2017, earning $149,294 for “details, mileage and transportation” for patrols near the border.

That number does not include equipment purchases made with DHS grants.

“Details, mileage and transportation” funds were dispersed to individual officers based on hours they spent patrolling under Operation Stonegarden. A Stonegarden shift is, generally speaking, a ten-hour shift.

In 2017, the highest earner of Stonegarden funds at FCSO was Sheriff Robert Norris, who earned more than $26,000 for 458 hours of work conducted under Stonegarden. The second and third highest earners, identified only by their initials in records requested from FCSO, received $7,000 and $4,467 for 200 and 109 hours of Stonegarden work, respectively.

This is in addition to salaries paid to FCSO deputies and the sheriff through policing contracts.

The only other Vermont sheriff’s office receiving Stonegarden funding was the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office, which received $49,765 for Stonegarden operations.

Between 2016 and 2017, FCSO purchased roughly $73,000 worth of equipment with funds received from DHS grants between 2014 and 2016. Those acquisitions were paid for entirely through federal funds and include communications equipment, a trailer, a pair of snowmobiles and cold weather clothing.

The most expensive purchase made with DHS funds was a thermal imaging camera valued at $23,000, purchased near the end of 2016 with grant funding received in 2015.

Operation Stonegarden, shorthanded as OPSG in federal documents, is one of several federal grant programs under the purview of DHS’s Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP).

Funding for Stonegarden was initially secured as a pilot program in 2004 to support local law enforcement agencies along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico, as well as those states and territories bordering international waterways. Funding was expanded to include some law enforcement agencies in every state with an international border.

Several law enforcement agencies in U.S. territories like Puerto Rico and Guam have also received funding under Stonegarden.

In 2017, DHS allocated $55 million for Operation Stonegarden.

That same year, an internal audit of Operation Stonegarden conducted by DHS’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had largely mismanaged funding for the program.

“FEMA and CBP did not meet their oversight responsibilities to monitor Stonegarden grantees, issue guidance and approve costs, and demonstrate program performance,” the OIG’s audit read.

The report also criticized the two organizations, both of which fall under DHS, for failing to present a measurement of Stonegarden’s effectiveness, stating “FEMA and CBP have not collected reliable program data or developed measures to demonstrate program performance resulting from the use of more than $531.5 million awarded under Stonegarden since FY 2008.”

That funding is a major source of money for sheriff departments like FCSO. In 2017, funds received through Operation Stonegarden exceeded those from any single contract between FCSO and a client town, save for a contract with Fairfax valued at approximately $155,000.

Historically, the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office (GISO) also participated under Operation Stonegarden, as has the Swanton Village Police Department, though neither are participating in 2018.

Currently, aside from the FSCO and Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office, the only other Vermont agencies receiving funds under Operation Stonegarden are VSP and the Newport City Police Department.

