Enosburg Village Manager Jon Elwell.

ENOSBURG FALLS — A daffodil-planting project across the village came together in one month, and residents can expect daffodils come spring. But an Elm Street sidewalk project, in the works since 2016? It’s going to take another year.

A permitting holdup is to blame.

Village officials hoped to begin constructing the sidewalk, which would replace pre-existing sidewalk from West Berkshire Road to Pleasant Street that no longer conforms to state standards, then continue up toward the rec field, this spring. When Jon Elwell, the village manager, last updated the village board of trustees about the project, Elwell said village officials were just waiting on a permit from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans). VTrans “couldn’t move quick enough” on its end to issue that permit, Elwell told the board in June 2018, shifting the project’s start date from 2018 to 2019.

But at the board’s regular meeting this past Tuesday, Jan. 8, Elwell issued “some not great news” — that while the village had finally received the necessary permitting, after what Elwell estimated to be about 15 months, VTrans representatives and the project’s engineer believed the permit came in too late to allow for 2019 construction.

“It’s their belief there are too many other steps that still need to be cleared and completed before we can start construction,” Elwell told the board.

Elwell said VTrans and the project’s engineer, Doug Goulette of Lamoureux and Dickinson, predicted construction could start during the spring or summer of 2020.

