Franklin County Animal Rescue

ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Animal Rescue (FCAR)’s leadership is going on tour.

Kevin Briggs, the chair of FCAR’s Board of Directors, will be touring the county in the coming months to rebuild some of the ties severed by FCAR’s 2017 shutdown and seek input into a strategic plan that, once realized, should help the animal rescue better serve its community in the coming years.

“We need the input from the community,” said Briggs. “They need to feel some ownership.”

According to Briggs, the goal is to ultimately craft a three-year action plan for release sometime this fall. That plan, Briggs said, would ideally guide FCAR’s role in Franklin County while also making the animal rescue more transparent and accountable to its constituency.

That latter piece was important according to Briggs, as FCAR’s closure in 2017 – the result of financial troubles incurred from both overextension and the aftermath of the Randall Shepard dog abuse case – had triggered some countywide animosities that the animal rescue is still trying to overcome since reopening more than a year ago.

FCAR reorganized under new leadership in the fall of 2017. Since then, the shelter, with a new staff, has gradually sought to restore FCAR’s place in the community.

According to Briggs, there was a lot of retrospection on the part of the rescue’s governing board following its reorganization, something he hoped a countywide strategic plan could turn around. “It was like we were always talking about yesterday,” Briggs told the Messenger.

The rescue prepared a presentation to accompany Briggs’s tour, listing, among other things, FCAR’s interest in “a vision that includes each of the towns of Franklin County” and a “close relationship with each town and their animal control officer(s).”

Read more about FCAR’s public meetings in Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.