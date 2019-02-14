A tractor tends to farmland planted with grass. According to UVM agronomist Heather Darby, healthy farmlands could help bolster the state’s environment against the effects of climate change.

ST. ALBANS – The farm has a place on the frontline of a shifting climate, according to University of Vermont Extension agronomist Heather Darby, one that she hoped farmers could eventually be paid for.

This was one of several arguments Darby made during the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC)’s annual Winter Farm Meeting this week, where Darby echoed a presentation made in Montpelier earlier this year calling for an “ecological services” program that would reimburse farmers for the ecological benefits provided by their farms.

As climate change brings more rain and sharper storms to New England, farms continuing to follow best agricultural practices could fortify the state against those surges of rain by providing planted lands with healthy soils capable of absorbing that rain.

On farms that were following those practices, most of which are mandated by state-enforced required agricultural practices (RAPs), soils would also be more resilient to erosion from increased rainfall that, according to nationally collected data, is assured for the northeastern U.S.

According to U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) numbers cited by Darby, any 1 percent increase in the amount of organic matter in soil meant that soil could absorb another 20,000 gallons of water per acre.

Farm soils in Vermont, Darby continued, had on average 4.5 percent of organic matter, 1.1 percent more than recorded in New York and 1 percent more than Pennsylvania. “I don’t think you realize how special our system is here,” Darby said. “[We have] some of the most sustainable across the land.”

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) cited during Darby’s presentation, annual precipitation has increased in Vermont since 1900.

