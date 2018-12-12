WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate passed a revised farm bill on Tuesday, with the House poised to vote today. The bill makes some modest improvements in dairy programs while stopping an effort by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to label the sugar in maple syrup and pure honey as “added sugar.”

It also ends the national prohibition on hemp production, a growing industry in Vermont and here in Franklin County.

“We need a farm bill and there was significant question as to whether we would have one,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who told the Messenger he intends to vote for the bill. This bill is a compromise bill intended to reconcile differences between the versions initially passed in the House and Senate.

The compromise bill passed the Senate 87-13, with yes votes from both of Vermont’s senators.

“After months of hard fought and often contentious negotiations, the Senate and House have come together and done what we rarely see in Washington these days..We’ve resolved our differences and reached a compromise,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who was a member of the conference committee that negotiated the final bill.

“This is a farm bill that will provide certainty to the nation’s struggling farmers; maintain food security for millions of American families; provide for cleaner waterways, better soils, protected open space, healthier forests, and the preservation of family farms; make our drinking water safer; and give communities across rural America a much needed economic boost,” Leahy said.

The original House bill contained narrower work requirements for those receiving aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better known as food stamps, which is why, Welch said, he couldn’t support it.

SNAP already has work requirements, and there were widespread concerns among Vermont’s advocates for the hungry that the bill would increase administrative costs while depriving poor people, particularly those in industries such as retail and food service in which hours worked can fluctuate weekly, of needed assistance.

