The Richford Falcons boys' soccer team earned a 7-5 win over Christ Covenant on Monday, Sept. 18; four different Falcons got on the board in the contest. Carter Blaney, Jerrick Jacobs, and Daniel Blazevic each tallied two goals for the Falcons, while Dalton Raymo added one. Miguel Gonzalez, Blazevic, and Raymo each had assists. Oliver Pike had six saves in net for the Falcons.
Thank you, Kevin Blaney, for the photos from the game!
