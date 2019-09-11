RUTHIE LAROCHE – MESSENGER SPORTS
The Comets hosted the North Country Falcons on Wednesday afternoon at Collins Perley. North Country earned a narrow 3-2 win over a quick, alert BFA St. Albans squad.
Both teams attacked the ball well, trading possession evenly over the first half of play.
North Country scored first, but BFA’s Lilly Laughlin answered with a goal in the 16th minute of the first half. Chelsea Raymond had the assist.
Meghan Connor scored BFA’s second goal in the 79th minute of play on a penalty kick.
Maren McGinn, goalkeeper for the Comets, had 14 saves.
BFA is 1-2-0 on the season after today’s loss. The Comets earned a win against in-county rival MVU and lost to MMU in the first game of the season. BFA will face Burlington under the lights at Collins Perley on Tuesday, September 17th at 7 pm.
Photos by: Adam Laroche