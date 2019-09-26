SHELDON — A Fairfield man was killed in a single car accident on Duffy Hill Road here on Wednesday.

Vermont State Police report Tyler W. Deguise, 32, was traveling north on Duffy Hill Road shortly before 11 p.m. when his car left the roadway, ending up on its roof on the south side of the road.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

VSP is investigating the cause of the crash, but states that speed, impairment and road conditions are not considered factors in the crash.

This is the second fatal accident in Franklin County this week. On Tuesday, a head-on crash on Route 7 in St. Albans Town claimed two lives.