Bent Northrup Memorial Library librarian Sarah Montgomery poses in the library’s young adult room, which includes musical instruments for youth to play and computers set aside for their use in addition to books and games.

FAIRFIELD — This Saturday the Bent Northrop Memorial Library (BNML) will hold its fifth annual To Bid or Not to Bid silent auction.

The auction, featuring work from local artists and craftspeople as well as gift certificates for everything from dinners to music lessons, is the library’s sole fundraiser.

It’s also an all you can eat and drink event, featuring food donated by members of the Fairfield community. The Will Patton Quartet will provide live music.

The event takes place at the library from 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost just $15. “You can spend your big money on the art auction,” said Sonia Nixon Dodge, co-chair of the Friends of BNML.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the library itself, which was created with a donation by Consuelo Northrop Bailey, Vermont’s first female lieutenant governor, and her sisters. Initially, the library shared a space with the Fairfield Center School Library, but it moved into its current home, within shouting distance of the school, in 2010.

The Northrop family, said Bridget Rivet of the Friends of BNML, “grew up in Fairfield, always had close ties to it.”

Since the move, the library has seen a steady increase in both patrons and items borrowed. Just the number of physical books loaned by the library has gone up 20 percent in the past five years, to over 4,500 in 2017. That doesn’t include other items loaned by the library such as downloadable ebooks and audio books.

Loans are on track to exceed 2017 numbers, according to librarian Sarah Montgomery.

The library also added 116 new patrons in 2017.

