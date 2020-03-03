FAIRFAX — Voters approved all articles on the ballot This Town Meeting day.
Steve Cormier ran unopposed to for a three-year selectboard term, and Duane Leach ran unopposed for a two-year term.
Voters approved the $3.35 million fiscal year 2021 budget 973-489 and $111,700 to fund operating expenses of Fairfax Rescue 1187-280.
Voters approved 1176-313 to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $23,427 to social contributions in the town. These contributions include about $9,000 to Franklin County Home Health, $2,200 to Green Mountain Transit and $2,000 to the Fairfax Historical Society.
The town also voted 822-694 to permit the school board to spend $13.8 million for the ensuing fiscal year, resulting in an estimated $14,000 in education spending per equalized pupil.