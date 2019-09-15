John Post tries for the punt block in Saturday’s game. Photo: Karen Harvey

ANTHONY LABOR JR – MESSENGER SPORTS



FAIRFAX – After battling out a tight 6-0 decision last week on the road against Poultney, the BFA-Farifax/Lamoille football team made things look a little easier on Saturday afternoon.

The Bullets jumped out to a 36-0 lead by halftime against Milton on their way to a 44-8 victory for their third win in a row to start the season.

“We had really good effort out there today and our offense got back on track,” said Fairfax/Lamoille coach Craig Sleeman. “Today was a different kind of game than it was last week against Poultney. Last week was more of a grind it out, ground-and-pound kind of game where Milton tried taking it more to the outside, so I thought we did a good job adjusting.”

The Bullets had no problem moving the chains, as they barreled their way to 424 yards on the ground on 49 carries and didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter when the game was already sealed.

Ty Garon and Jaxon Schaarschmidt each had 100-yard rushing days to go along with a touchdown each. Garon finished with 143 yards on 11 carries, while Schaarscmidt finished with 111 yards on seven carries.

Cameron Meunier added 70 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and also threw for one touchdown. Freshman Shaun Gibson hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception for his first career varsity touchdown.

It was a nice all-around game from everyone, which was a good sign for Sleeman to see 424 rushing yards when his most noted running back Noah Brock only had 17 yards, but he did have two interceptions on defense in the game.

“Noah was a known runner after being our number one back last year and teams are starting to key on him,” said Sleeman. “But when they do that, we have Ty, Jaxon, Cam and our other backs who will make them pay, so that’s a good luxury having all the backs who can make things happen like we do.”

The backs had huge holes all day thanks to the excellent blocking of the entire offensive line. Camden Anderson, Kenny Salls, Nick Bidwell, Patrick Roling, Gage Brown and Lucas Jones were a unit all game long giving the backs a lot of running room.

Sleeman was excited about his starting offensive line coming into the season with all five returning from a year ago.

“I have the same offensive line as I did last year, and last year to start the season, they only had four combined varsity games between them, so last year was a learning curve,” he said. “This year they came in knowing what was expected of them and they have done a good job so far.”

The defense of the Bullets was strong yet again, as they only allowed Milton to rack up seven first downs and 147 yards of offense.

Fifty of those yards came on a touchdown pass from Kayden Burke to Colin Mathis, who made a spectacular one-handed catch in stride for the score.

It’s been an impressive start to the season for the Bullets, who are now 3-0. They took down Windsor in the opening game after the Yellowjackets had beaten them last year and then grinded out the win over Poultney last week after they had knocked the Bullets out of the playoffs last season.

“After losing to Windsor by one point last year and then Poultney in the playoffs, those first two games had a little more meaning to us,” said Garon. “It felt good to win those games, but we know we just have to take it week-to-week and not look past anyone and treat any game any different than others.”

After an impressive win against a Division II opponent, there were still some things Sleeman was hoping to clean up, particularly penalties after the Bullets were flagged six times for 56 yards.

“When we get down to crunch time and in tight games, we can’t be taking penalties like we did today,” said Sleeman. “That’s the sort of thing that will cost you in big games.”

The Bullets will look to make it four wins in a row to start the season when they travel to Oxbow on Saturday.

“We have been working so well together so far as a unit,” said Garon. “We know the only people that can beat us are ourselves, so we just have to keep disciplined and keep getting better every day going forward.”

Photos: Karen Harvey