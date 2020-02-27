My name is Martha Heath. I live in Westford and I served on the Study Committee that worked on the merger of school districts for Essex Town, Essex Junction and Westford. I also serve on the Essex Westford School District Board. I am not writing for the board or as a board member but rather as someone who has read various statements about the composition of the merged district school board and would like to set the record straight.
When deciding on board representation for a potential new school district, the study committee had a couple of choices. We could have had members elected at large. The committee thought that would be difficult, in particular for Westford. Once we decided to have each former school district represented, we were required to look at the populations of the forming school districts. There was a desire to have Westford have a seat on the board. To do that and to comply with the law, we decided to have a 9 member board, the smallest number that would accommodate a seat for Westford. Given that the Essex Town School District and the Essex Junction School District had similar populations, they were each assigned 4 members. Finally to allow more “voice” for Westford, it was decided to have Westford represented by 2 people with a half vote each. One of the ways this is different from what is being discussed with the Selectboard is that a voting district existed for the Essex Town School District.
While the potential for a tie vote theoretically exists in the school district board’s structure, it would be a 4.5 to 4.5 vote and is unlikely given how the representation is divided. To my recollection we have never had a tie vote since the board was formed.
I hope this is helpful in clarifying how the school district board was formed and why it is different and distinct from the Essex Selectboard structure.
Martha Heath