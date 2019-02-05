SWANTON – Evey J. Lafar, age 70, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his home in Swanton.

He was born in Swanton on July 23, 1948, the son of the late William E. and Catherine A. (Cusson) Lafar.

Evey was a lifelong resident of the Swanton community. He attended St. Anne’s Academy and was a proud member of the “Swanton Seven,” a well-known bunch of mischievous young men who tormented the local police. Evey enjoyed muscle cars and tractor pulling competitions. “Nothing runs like a deere!” Evey worked for Dynastar, Rossignol Ski Company and started his own excavating business upon retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Swanton; his son, William Lafar of Swanton and his significant other, Christiane Brown of Newport; and a beloved granddog, Sheba. Evey was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Agnes Gagne and Donna L. Lafar; and a brother-in-law, Romeo Gagne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, Swanton Vermont.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, Swanton, Vermont. Interment will immediately follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evey’s memory can be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, 05478, Camp Ta Kum Ta, 77 Sunset View Road, South Hero, VT 05486, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PI, Memphis, TN 38105, Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.