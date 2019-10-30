Thursday, Oct 31
Trick or Treat at the Fairfax Library
6-8 p.m., Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Add the library to your trick-or-treating route! We will be handing out candy and small prizes. http://www.fairfaxvtlibrary.org.
Music and Movement
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
A child is never too young to respond to music or language. Bring your toddler for an active hour centered around music, rhythm, and FUN. https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Friday, Nov 1
Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join us in the Children’s Room for a story and related craft! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Saturday, Nov 2
Annual Bazaar
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St RTE 104, Fairfax
Hand crafted items, white elephant table, unique gifts, food table, jellies, pickles, fudge and more. Benefit United Church of Fairfax for their Mission Work. 849-6313 or ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
Gather: Capturing & Sharing Family Stories
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northwest Access TV, 616 Franklin Park West , St. Albans
Start a new tradition of listening and gathering stories in your family. Staff from the Saint Albans Museum and Northwest Access TV will help you with the basic tools and techniques for recording stories. You don’t need any technical experience or skills to take this class. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome! Elizabeth Malone, elizabeth@northwestaccess.tv, 802-782-8676.5.00. https://www.facebook.com/events/2562217440680062/
Christmas Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sheldon Elementary School, Sheldon
Lunch & bake sale. Support the library and stop by! Sponsored by the Sheldon Municipal Library. FREE admission.
Hard’ack Fall Trail Running Series
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Hard’ack Recreation Area, Congress Street, St. Albans
5k distance each week on the wide cross country trails. November 2nd, 9th, and 16th at 10:30 AM. This event is being run through the St. Albans Rec Department, and all proceeds go towards improving the cross country trails at Hard’ack. Cost is $10 per race for Fairfield and St. Albans residents, or $25 for all three. $13 per race or $33 for all three for all others. Random raffle prizes, and awards for series champions based on total accumulated time. Registration details on stalbansrec.comInformation updates on the Facebook page. Tyler Magnan, tylermagnan@gmail.com, 8023094751.$13. https://www.facebook.com/events/899428950440022/.
Catholic Daughters Gift and Craft Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m., St.Mary’s Parish Hall, Fairfield Street, St. Albans
Milk with Dignity National Day of Action
10-11 a.m., St. Albans Hannaford, 277 Swanton Rd,, Saint Albans
According to a 2014 survey of farmworkers in Vermont:-40% received less than minimum wage-40% did not have a day off (ever)-29% worked for 7 or more hours without a break to eat-20% had their wages withheld illegally. Does this concern you? If so, join us for the national day of action to demand Milk With Dignity: https://www.facebook.com/events/442037943117259/Join the Franklin County Progressive Party and other concerned community members as we stand in solidarity with Migrant Justice and take action in Saint Albans to call on Hannaford to ensure human rights for the farmworkers helping to supply their milk. Bring signs! Bring energy! Bring your family and friends! Learn more by watching this short video or visiting their website: https://youtu.be/HUxTQb4Q2kc Kate Larose, katelarose1@gmail.com.
Vermont Genealogy Library
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Vermont Genealogy Library, 377 Hegeman Ave, Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester
The Vermont Genealogy Library is open for research on Tuesdays 3 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit our website http://www.vtgenlib.org/ or call 802-310-9285 for more info.
Boom City & Root 7
7-10 p.m., Opera House at Enosburg Falls, 123 Depot St., Enosburg Falls
A night of comedic and acapella excellence by Boom City Improv and Root 7 with special guest, Joel Klein. Boston Post present to provide refreshments. Matt Stebbins, info.fotoh@gmail.com, 802-933-6171. http://www.enosburgoperahouse.org/event/6a4bad43b015e7121e2a63148559a176.
Sunday, Nov 3
UVMMC Children’s Memorial Service
3 p.m., University of Vermont’s Ira Allen Chapel, 26 University Place, Burlington
This service is for parents, friends, and family members who wish to remember and honor a child who has passed away. It is open to all. To learn more or to have a child’s name, photo, or a special reading included in the program and service, please contact Marlene Maron, Ph.D, at (802)-847-4800.
Veterans Town Hall
1 p.m., McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael’s College, 18 Campus Road, Colchester, VT, 05439, United States of America
Veterans are invited to speak, unscripted, about what their service means to them. All community members are encouraged to attend and to listen. Sponsored by the Saint Michael’s College Military Community Services and Student Veteran Association. Jon Turner, who will host this year’s Chittenden County event, served three deployments with the Marines between 2003-2007. Since his discharge, he has traveled extensively and worked with various communities to assist in the veteran reintegration process from paper-making to outdoor recreation. Kristen Eaton, kristen.eaton@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov 4
Knitting Circle
5-6:30 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join Barbara and local knitters, crocheters, and fiber artists every Monday. Participate in our charity knitting drive, or bring your own project! https://swantonlibrary.org
Readers’ Theatre
3:30-5:30 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join Grace Kelley for some afterschool make-believe! Kids will bring their favorite books and fairytales to life through play and theatrical fun.Grades K — 6. https://swantonlibrary.org
Knitting Circle
3-5:30 p.m., Sheldon Public Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
A drop-in stitch group for knitting, crocheting or other handwork. Socialize and share ideas with other fiber artists! Sheldon Library, sheldon.library@yahoo.com, 802-933-2524.
Fiber Arts Social
1-3 p.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Spend a few hours stitching your cares away! Bring your easily portable fiber art project and come join our drop-in stitching group. We’ll share tips and experiences, and maybe a few laughs. This is mainly a share and social group. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Movement & Music
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children age 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to sing, dance and reveal their inner musician on Monday’s Music and Movement time. It’s a great way to meet other parents/caregivers. Infants welcome! (Check the library’s website for holiday breaks.) http://www.stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Messy Mondays
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Children and families are invited to join us for some hands on fun during Messy Mondays. Each week we will have a new activity that allows children to get their hands dirty while expanding their mind. librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org
Tuesday, Nov 5
Tunes on Tuesday
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Is music and movement your child’s favorite part of story hour? We’ve got the program for you. Sing, dance, make music and let your silly side show. Get your little one active in a fun way! librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/
Afterschool Game Day
3:30-5 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Play games at the library! Board games, group games, solo games — you’ll be introduced to a new one each and every week! https://swantonlibrary.org
Vermont Genealogy Library
3-9:30 p.m., Vermont Genealogy Library, 377 Hegeman Ave, Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester
The Vermont Genealogy Library is open for research on Tuesdays 3 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit our website http://www.vtgenlib.org/ or call 802-310-9285 for more info.
Pre-School Story Hour
9:30-10:30 a.m., Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Join us for themed stories, songs, and activities for ages 0-6. No registration necessary. http://www.fairfaxvtlibrary.org.
Play Cafe
9-10:30 a.m., Sheldon Municpal Library , 1640 Main St., Sheldon
Spend time with other caregivers while children enjoy stories, music, crafts, movement and lots of play. Healthy snacks and coffee provided. Sheldon Municipal Library, smllibrarian@gmail.com, 802-933-2524.
Lt. Governor’s Monthly Movie Series: Undeterred
6-8:30 p.m., St Albans Historical Museum, 9 Church St, Saint Albans
Undeterred is a documentary about community resistance in the rural border town of Arivaca, Arizona. It provides an intimate and unique portrait of how residents in a small rural community, caught in the cross-hairs of global geo-political forces, have mobilized to demand our rights and to provide aid to injured, oft times dying people funneled across a wilderness desert. After the film there will be a panel discussion focusing on immigration, detention and our border policies. Audience questions are welcome. This event is free and open to the public. Snacks are provided. Kate Larose, katelarose1@gmail.com, 802-238-2226.
Wednesday, Nov 6
HLCC Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, PO Box 76/17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center.
Read, craft, and enjoy a healthy snack. Sponsored in part by The Family Center: Parent Child Center of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/
Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton.
Join us in the Children’s Room for a story and related craft! https://swantonlibrary.org/.