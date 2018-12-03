ST. ALBANS — This morning the chair of the Festival of the Trees committee was dropping donated food off at NorthWest Family Foods.

There were, said Judy Zsoldos, the chair, “boxes and boxes.”

The donations were gathered throughout the week and particularly on Saturday as part of the tenth annual festival.

Final numbers for attendance and funds raised were still being tabulated this morning. “It went very, very well. We had a ton of people.”

In addition to donating food, attendees at the events which began last weekend with a tree lighting in Taylor Park and culminated on Saturday with a series of family and kids events downtown, also donated money to support the food shelf and Martha’s Kitchen.

The annual Friday night gala and tree auction went so well that Zsoldos said organizers auctioned off more items than planned. “We basically sold to the walls,” she said. “People just wanted to donate.”

Some folks enjoyed the events so much they’ve already offered to sign on as volunteers next year.

George Ouellette was on hand to take photos, which are shown below. Photos are reduced in size. To purchase a full-size photo, contact George at George Ouellette Photography.