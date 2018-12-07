LINCOLN, Vt. – Eve Cronin (née Gluzinski) died peacefully in the presence of her children on Nov. 21, 2018 at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 70 years, Thomas J. Cronin and is survived by all eight of her children: Thomas J. Cronin Jr. of Virginia; George Cronin and wife Pamela of Bradenton, Fla;. Mary Constance and husband Joseph of New Boston, N.H; Christopher Cronin of Burlington; John Cronin and wife Melissa of South Burlington; Maureen Kendall and Michael Cronin, both of Parrish, Fla.; and Rose Feenan and husband Gerry of Richmond. While she was on this earth Eve was the matriarch of a family of five generations. Eve had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Her grandchildren are: Linda Cronin, Lucy Cronin, Rose Constance, Michael Constance, Benjamin Cronin, Eli Cronin, Molly Cronin, Sarah Cronin, Hannah Cronin, Rachel Cronin, Chris Cronin, Thomas Kendall, Sean Feenan, and Connor Feenan. Her great grandchildren are Savanah Bedard, Matthew Garman, Melvin Yohn, Avery Sutton, Theodore Sutton, and Abraham Constance. Her great great grandchild: Ember Gerdts.

Eve was born on March 9, 1928 in Shavertown, Penn. to immigrant Ukrainian parents George and Eva Gluzinski. Eve was brought up on a small farm with her 12 siblings. Her father was generous to all people and his kitchen and barn were stopping places for hungry, tired and homeless wanderers. Our Mom kept this spirit of kindly charity alive throughout our childhood and beyond. Ours was the open house, the welcoming home for all, including other children who needed mothering and at times, friends from many other countries. There was always a pot of coffee brewing and at any time of the day our Mom’s many Swanton friends would drop by for a cup and whatever Mom baked that day. Those dear Swanton friends remained a part of her life until her passing.

Our mom had a beautiful voice and she sang every day with each household task. She had a great memory for lyrics and was singing right up to the day before she passed. She crocheted beautiful afghans and over the years she made hundreds of winter hats, which were given to anyone who visited, to homeless people, to charities, to people in every state and country her children visited, and most lovingly to any baby born to any family, friend, or any person whose path happened to touch our family in even the most temporary way.

For those who have asked “Is there anything we can do?” we invite you to join us in making a donation to Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Facility, where our Mom lived the final year of her life among the most caring and kind staff and residents. The family would like to thank OLP for the dedication and love they showed our Mom. We are also grateful for the support in recent weeks provided by the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice.

Donations may be sent to: Our Lady of Providence, 47 West Spring Street, Winooski Vermont, 05404 or online to ourladyofprovidence.org.

A Memorial Mass for Eve Cronin will be celebrated at OLP, the date and time to be determined. Family and friends are welcome to come together in summer 2019 to celebrate the lives of Thomas and Eve Cronin in Lincoln VT, at a date and time to be determined.