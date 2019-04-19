ESSEX – Evan MacEwan, 79, “Mac” to his friends and customers, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Norwich, N.Y. on Dec. 7, 1939. Evan was a pharmacist and business owner in St. Albans and Milton. He leaves his wife Mary and numerous children and grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. A Memorial service will begin at noon at the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.