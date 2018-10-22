SHELDON – Ethel A. Sweet, age 80, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield St., St. Albans. Interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.