Essex CHIPS recently honored the Rotary Club of Essex, for their sustained and substantive support for local youth. At the CHIPS Ahead breakfast event on October 22, the Rotary Club received the 2019 Champion of CHIPS Champions award for decades of fundraising assistance for this organization.
Liam Redmond, a 17 year-old youth member of the CHIPS Board of Directors for the past two years, presented the award to Rotary Club representatives. Liam stated, “This year, the 2019 Champion of CHIPS Champions award is being given to the Rotary Club of Essex…because of their on-going generous support, year after year, to CHIPS. They have been sponsors of our fund raising events, such as the Vermont Birdie Bash. They have supported our programs, such as the Tween & Teen Centers. They have invited us to speak at their Club meetings, regarding our service to youth (such as the FriendCHIPS Mentoring Program). They have been responding generously to virtually any need we have presented to them.”
——
The 3rd Annual Vermont Birdie Bash will happen on January 26th of 2020, indoors at the ADL School in Essex. This intergenerational badminton event will consist of 2-3 distinct tournaments in which teams of all ages will engage in friendly competition to strut their badminton stuff, win trophies for first and second place in each tournament, and strive for the coveted Wild Card Awards. There will be hooting and hollering, bashing and diving, and probably a bit of unabashed dancing on the courts. Sponsors and players (of all skill levels) are encouraged to join in the fun, to help raise $10,000 to support services for area youth. Visit www.essexchips.org for further information.
——
CHIPS only has two part-time AmeriCorps positions still available. AmeriCorps is a great opportunity for those planning on a career in education or social services to gain valuable experience working with youth. In addition to a modest living allowance, AmeriCorps provides an end-of-service educational award to help with tuition or student loans. If interested, email david@essexchips.org.