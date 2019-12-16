ST. ALBANS – Congressman Peter Welch took questions from his constituents on the divisive topic of the impeachment of President Donald Trump Monday evening in a town hall conducted by phone.
Welch has said he will vote for impeachment when it comes before the full House on Wednesday.
The call drew both those who believe the president should be impeached and removed from office and those who oppose it.
Welch began the call with a short statement in which he said the founders of the Untied States had vested the House of Representatives with the power to investigate the president if the president was taking actions which were contrary to the national interest.
There are also, Welch said, two principles which are fundamental to American democracy. The first is that “our Constitution establishes very clearly that no one is above the law, not even the President.”
The second is the separation of powers between the three branches of government.
“When I think of our democracy and what it is essential.. it is whether we adhere to those constitutional principles,” Welch said.
In his view, Trump has violated the national interest by using the power of his office for personal gain.
Welch compared Trump’s actions to a mayor who, when the police chief asks for more officers or cruisers, responds by saying “I’ll do it on the condition you investigate my political rival.” There would be no question that such behavior is wrong, Welch said.
Abuse of power in attempting to force Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him personally is the first article of impeachment the House Judiciary Committee has drafted.
The second addresses Trump’s refusal to cooperate with the House’s investigation.
“Our democracy has endured for over 240 years because we’ve had separation of powers,” said Welch.
Other presidents, including during impeachment proceedings, provided witnesses and documents to Congress. The chiefs of staff for both Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton testified as part of impeachment investigations into their bosses, Welch pointed out.
Trump has ordered his staff not to testify and not to comply with subpoenas, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
“He has repudiated that the congress has any authority whatsoever to conduct this investigation,” said Welch.
Trump has released a summary of a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked him to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. When Zelenksy asked Trump about purchasing anti-tank missiles from the U.S. Trump responded, according to the White House summary, by asking for a favor. That favor was an investigation into a conspiracy theory that Ukraine is in possession of a hacked server belonging to the Democratic National Committee.
There is no evidence that Ukraine was involved in the 2016 U.S. election interference, a point Welch made when a caller suggested Trump was asking for an investigation into corruption and election interference.
“The overwhelming evidence from the Mueller report and from our own intelligence agencies is that it was Russia,” Welch said of the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the selective sharing of information from that hacking with Wikileaks.
Ukrainian involvement “was a fiction the President was supporting to detract from the obvious,” Welch said.
He also noted that while a few Ukrainian officials made statements critical of Trump and supportive of Hillary Clinton that was not the same thing as systematic election interference committed by a government. Other Ukrainians, Welch added, opposed Clinton and praised Trump.
In addition to the hacking, more than 20 Russians acting on behalf of the country’s security forces have been charged by the Dept. of Justice with interfering in the 2016 U.S. election, including by spreading disinformation via Facebook and other outlets on the internet.
Addressing one caller who said she was “not a political person,” but had heard “Obama was exonerated for similar issues,” Welch said the Obama administration had withheld non-military aid from Ukraine unless the government took certain steps to address corruption such as establishing a judiciary or ending immunity of public officials from prosecution.
“The Obama administration did not support military aid to Ukraine, but the Trump administration did,” Welch said. Trump then withheld that aid, which totaled $400 million, unless Zelenksy announced investigations into Biden and the 2016 elections, according to testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.
After his efforts were revealed, Trump released the aid.
“His condition was not based on something that was going to advance our national security interest,” said Welch. “His condition was based on something that would support his political interest. That’s a line he can’t cross.”
Several callers raised the level of division within the country.
One compared impeachment to the Revolutionary War and asked Welch, “Why would you want to participate in possibly a Revolutionary War?”
“It’s a fair question,” Welch replied. “The tipping point was the revelation of President Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to help him in his presidential campaign.”
The president’s call with the Ukrainian president came the day after special investigator Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. The next day Trump asked another country to interfere in U.S. elections on behalf, Welch noted, asking, “What’s more important than the integrity of our elections?”
“As poltically volatile as impeachment is... I came to the conclusion it was necessary,” Welch said.
Another caller suggested impeachment was a way of overturning the 2016 election results. “If our president is not impeached and he wins the election, will you try it again?” he asked, adding, “If the people can’t speak, the Democratic Party should speak for us?”
“I’m troubled personally by using the power of impeachment,” Welch said.
“He won. He won in the electoral college but he won,” Welch said, adding that Trump’s supporters are entitled to have that result respected.
However, the president has since breached the public trust, in Welch’s view, which is why he supports impeachment.
“I owe an explanation, particularly to people who did or who do support President Trump,” Welch said, noting he will be on the ballot in 2020. “I’m accountable to you.”
“Since the day President Trump was elected, somebody has been after him… I don’t believe it’s him that’s divided this country,” a caller from Bristol said. “Whether he is impeached or not, this country is going to be divided.”
“Ultimately, what keeps this democracy going is when we have mutual trust and mutual respect,” Welch answered, adding that no one should question another person’s patriotism simply because they disagree.
The last call came from Swanton Village Trustee Chris Leach. He asked what good will come to Vermonters if House impeaches. “We feel there are other things the House should focus on,” he said.
Welch replied that the House has passed numerous bills which the Senate hasn’t taken up, including bills on drug pricing, gun safety, energy conservation, dairy pricing and robocalls. The House has continued to pass legislation even as the impeachment hearings proceeded.
“We’ve been acting on a legislative agenda even though the news is dominated by impeachment,” Welch said.
However, the Senate has not taken up any of those bills. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Welch said, is focusing on judicial appointments.
To learn more about the history of impeachment, read the articles submitted by the House Judiciary Committee or read the House Intelligence Committee report on its investigation, visit www.welch,house.gov.