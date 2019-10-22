A company that staffs Vermont’s two immigration service support centers will lay off nearly 400 people in the area after failing to secure a new contract with the federal government. But while the new contractor has yet to give any definitive details about how many employees will keep their jobs, the state’s labor department says the company has expressed a desire to retain most of the current workforce.
Sciolex Corporation, a Virginia-based government contractor, recently won a bid to staff Vermont’s two immigration support centers in Essex and St. Albans for the next four years. The facilities are one of five such centers around the country at which the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services processes and adjudicates immigration cases from applications mailed in or filed online.
Sciolex bid for the contract alongside FSA Federal and Central Research Incorporated. The new gig comes at the expense of The Oryza Group, a contractor out of the state of Georgia that has overseen the centers since 2015. Oryza had hoped to secure the new contract, but in a letter to the town of Essex last month, the company said its loss in the bid process means it must terminate its employees.
“As all or substantially all of the employees will be laid off, seniority will not be a factor in determining which employees will be laid off and bumping rights will not come into play,” the letter reads. The company declined to comment further.
Sciolex, which will take over at the end of November, has said little about its plans for the facilities. Kevin Miller, president and CEO, declined to comment on the contract last week, saying the government has yet to authorize him to speak on it.
Federal law gives employees working under a previous government contract the right of first refusal, unless the new contractor plans to reduce the workforce, according to a USCIS spokesperson, and the contract stipulates that Sciolex strive to maintain the current workforce.
The exact details of those stipulations are unclear, however, as the contract says it must be redacted prior to external release, work that is still underway, according to the spokesperson.
But Sciolex intends to offer jobs to the affected employees based on their current union contract, according to the USCIS spokesperson, and the same message made its way to the Vermont Department of Labor.
Deputy commissioner Michael Harrington said he spoke with Sciolex a few weeks ago and learned the company shared a desire to keep as many of the original staff as possible, especially at the entry and mid-level positions. But “they weren’t able to tell me what they number looked like or make any definite announcements,” Harrington said, adding he expects the retention process may be “a little more selective” at the senior management level.
Union workers at the facility are represented by the United Electric, Radio and Machine Workers of America. Neither the union’s designated employee rep or local chapter president returned requests for comment.
Oryza notified the labor department of the anticipated layoffs earlier this month in compliance with the federal WARN act, which offers protection to employees by requiring companies give at least 60 days notice of any mass job cuts in most cases.
In response to such events, the labor department usually deploys a rapid response team from its workforce development division, offering guidance to impacted employees on services like unemployment insurance.
Harrington expected that work to occur over the next few weeks, though he said the department is still waiting to see how many employees will actually be impacted once Sciolex begins rehiring people. It’s likely some employees will elect to move on themselves, he said.
Still, the department hopes Sciolex will retain 100 percent of the employees who wish to keep their employment, Harrington said.
“We’ll continue to reach out to the new contractor and make sure that employees who are impacted are notified and are certainly clear of what available services and supports are out there for them if their employment doesn’t continue,” Harrington said.