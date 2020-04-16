VPA holding out hope for spring sports

Spring sports for high schools and middle schools in Vermont have still not been cancelled--yet.
The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) met April 14 to discuss Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home Stay Safe order which was extended to May 15 on April 10. The VPA had previously stated that it was going to make a final decision on April 30 as to whether any of the spring schedules would be played or not, and it is sticking with that despite Scott’s directive being pushed back.
“The Activity Standards Committee voted this morning to stay with that original decision date of
April 30, to make a final decision regarding the 2020 spring sports season,” said a press release issued after the April 14 meeting. “The VPA and the Activity Standards Committee recognize that it remains unlikely we will be able to reconvene in-person school and activities this spring. However, given the rapidly changing health concern notifications, we will gather any relevant information and review any possible changes between now and April 30 before making a final decision on a spring sports season.”
While a few sports were slated to start regular season action as early as April 7, the majority of teams were supposed to get going this past week. Instead, coaches and athletes are left waiting to see what might happen and if any of their 2020 campaigns will be salvageable.
“The health and welfare of the Vermont student-athletes is always the most important factor
when making decisions of this nature,” the statement added.