They gave it a valiant effort, but the Essex High School (EHS) wrestlers just couldn’t quite catch perennial powerhouse Mount Anthony Union (MAU) for the 2020 Vermont State Championship.
Essex had three athletes claim individual championships to register 254 team points at MAU over the weekend. The Patriots, however, chalked up 278 total points--with the help of six wrestlers winning their respective weight class--to capture their 32nd-straight state title.
Hornet senior Luke Williams took home the 145 pound gold medal while classmate Seth Carney was the 170 pound individual champion. EHS senior James Danis also took to the top spot on the podium by winning at 182 pounds for the second year in-a-row.
Essex second-place finishers were junior Elliot Powell (106 pounds), sophomore Gill Stawinski (160 pounds), sophomore Kam Cyr (195 pounds), and sophomore Bubba Richardson (220 pounds).
Placing third for the Hornets were freshman Noah Powell (113 pounds), sophomore Eli Bonning (120 pounds), senior Calvin Leo (138 pounds), sophomore Oliver Orvis (152 pounds), and junior William Danis (285 pounds).
The margin of victory was the smallest for MAU since 2009 when the Patriots beat Spaulding by only 13 points.