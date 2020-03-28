Trio of Hornets selected for senior game, react to its cancellation

Three girls’ basketball players were recently selected to represent Essex High in the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s 2020 edition of the Senior All-Star game--an event that was scheduled for March 21 at Windsor High School but needed to be cancelled.
Hornet seniors Mary Finnegan, Noelle Lyon, and Emma Whitney were slated to run the court for the Division 1-2 North Team. Additionally, sophomore Paige Winter was named to the association’s Division 1-2 Dream Dozen squad--an honor which recognizes outstanding underclassmen.
The seniors commented on how it felt to be chosen--but also how it felt to not be able to participate.
“Personally, it was unexpected for me to be selected,” said Whitney, “but at the same time, it is a big honor and truly means a lot to me as a basketball player. I was devastated to hear it was cancelled, but I hope in the upcoming months it can be rescheduled.”
“Being selected to play in the Senior All-Star game was very nice to hear,” said Lyon, “and to know that others had recognized how hard I had worked throughout this season to have put me on the team. Having the game cancelled and not being able to participate definitely was hard since I was hearing that I might have the opportunity to play in one more game after our season ended abruptly. It would’ve been nice to be on the court one more time with Emma and Mary, but knowing that it’s all for everyone’s health and safety, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
“With everything going on in the world right now, I honestly forgot that the Senior All-Star game existed,” said Finnegan. “When I got the call saying I was selected, I was shocked. I never thought I’d be chosen. I became happy and proud of myself. But then I realized that since the game was canceled, this added to the reality that my high school basketball career was over, and I became devastated again.”