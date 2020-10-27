With regular seasons in the books, Essex High School (EHS) teams are now focusing on the playoff roads ahead of them.
On Monday, the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) announced the postseason tournament pairings for its boys’ and girls’ soccer state championships. While the VPA announced earlier that it would not be facilitating playoff tournaments for football and volleyball -- two sports that were drastically altered by COVID-19 restrictions -- groups took it upon themselves to organize something for those programs as well.
The Vermont Interscholastic Football League set up three area-based brackets -- Burlington, Hartford/St. Johnsbury, and Rutland -- and seeded teams prior to the end of the regular season. Athletics directors from the area created the Chittenden County Final Four and will hold their own two-day tournament with all matches to be played at South Burlington High School.
Additionally, the Essex cross country teams are set to head to Thetford Academy on Saturday for the VPA state championships.
Boys’ Soccer
The Essex High Hornets took the No. 3 seed in VPA’s Division 1 postseason with an overall record of 6-1. They are set to host 14th-seeded BFA-St. Albans (0-8) on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. first round tilt. EHS defeated the Bobwhites 4-0 during their regular season matchup Oct. 17.
With a Tuesday win, Essex will then take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between sixth-seeded Colchester (5-4) and No. 11 Mount Mansfield (3-4-1); that quarterfinal showdown would be at 3 p.m. Friday. The semis are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 with the championship game to be held Saturday, Nov. 7.
Girls’ Soccer
Taking the No. 9 seed with a 2-3-2 regular season record, Essex will head to ninth-seeded Burlington High (4-4) on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. kickoff. EHS lost 1-0 to the Seahorses in Sept. 29’s season opener.
A Wednesday victory would then pit the Hornets against Champlain Valley Union in a Saturday quarterfinal, the Redhawks taking the top seed in the tournament with a perfect 8-0 mark. The semis are scheduled for Nov. 4 with the championship set to take place Nov. 7.
Girls’ Volleyball
Essex brings an unblemished 7-0 record and the top seed into the Chittenden County Final Four. The Hornets will take on Champlain Valley Union at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals at South Burlington, having defeated the Redhawks 3-1 on Oct. 10.
Another win over Champlain Valley would then have EHS play either No. 2 Mount Mansfield or third-seeded South Burlington in a 4 p.m. championship match on Thursday.
Boys’ Volleyball
The Hornets were undefeated in the regular season and earned the top seed in the Chittenden County Final Four with a 7-0 record. EHS will face off against No. 4 Rice in a 5 p.m. semifinal bout on Thursday; Essex downed Rice 3-0 in an Oct. 8 regular season meeting.
The team to advance out of that semifinal pairing will then take on the winner of No. 2 Champlain Valley and third-seeded South Burlington in a 6 p.m. title tilt on Thursday.
Football
Despite going 5-2 in the regular season, Essex was given the random, predetermined No. 4 seed in VIFL’s 10-team Burlington area tournament. The Hornets will host fifth-seeded Mount Abraham on Friday for a 5 p.m. quarterfinal start. EHS defeated the Eagles 50-27 back on Oct. 2.
The semifinal games will be held when possible between Nov. 2-4 with the championship taking place either Nov. 6 or 7.
