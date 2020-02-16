Essex High School (EHS) sits atop the Vermont indoor track and field world as of Feb. 16 as both the Hornet boys’ and girls’ teams were crowned 2020 Division I state champions.
The boys defended their 2019 title and raised the trophy for the 10th time in program history. The girls are celebrating their first championship since 2014 and their seventh overall.
“It’s really exciting; we're super pumped,” said Essex co-head coach Katie White. “We knew we had a little cushion on the boys’ side, but it was really close on the girls’ side. So we're really excited that they were able to pull it off. It was definitely a consistent and combined effort on everyone's part--even the people that came just to cheer and support us. It's been over a month since we've raced or thrown or jumped--so it’s really great to see that everyone's hard work this past month paid off.”
The EHS girls’ squad ended with 148 team points to top second-place St. Johnsbury by 31. The boys tallied 111 team points--besting St. Johnsbury by 24 on that side of things.
Helping the girls were three individual and relay team champions: senior Lizzie Martell (600 meter run), the 4x400 meter relay crew (junior Ellie Reed, freshman Hannah Rancourt, Martell, and freshman Scarlet Stimson), and the 4x200 meter relay squad (sophomore Annika Simard, junior Ella Larson, junior Erin Noel, and freshman Ashley Clark).
Three Hornet boys also won individual titles to aid in their team hoisting the trophy: junior Wyatt Lamell (long jump), senior Henry Farrington (3000 meter run and 1500 meter run), and junior James Boldosser (300 meter dash).
Asked about how it felt to be announced as state champs, Martell said, “It was really exciting, because I know how hard I've been working, and I have seen my teammates working just as hard at practice. So having it all come together was really great.”
“I'm just really proud,” White added. “Our coaches are awesome, and everyone just worked really hard to put together a really great effort today. I’m really excited for everybody.”
Check back to this story for additional results and details.