Hope your Christmas holiday was joyful and relaxing. HAPPY NEW YEAR! Celebrate responsibly with friends and family please. Christmas Wish List was a blast to write. Check it a couple of weeks ago or at essexreporter.com if you missed it. Enjoy the rest of your break or vacation. Then back to work.
Essex boys’ hockey has started 3-0. They began the winter with a 5-1 win over a stubborn Rutland team. Charles Wiegand 2G/1A; Jason Smith 2G/2A; Ryan Clark G; Paul Gordon made 9 saves. In last weekend’s Doc Tulip Holiday Classic, the Hornets went 2-0. They beat Spaulding 5-3 in the opener. Clark, Will Barwin, Wiegand, Max Line and Hazen Pierce scored 1G each. Justin Prim 2A, Matt Cincotta 2A. Gordon 18 saves. In the 2nd round Essex shutout Canton, NY 6-0. Line 2G; Clark G; Smith G; Tobey Cram G; Nicholas Taylor G; Will Ferry 1 save and Max Foster 6 saves. 1st career hs goals for Cram and Taylor. Rice defeated Essex 3-1 at Cairns (pronounced Kar-ens) with Clark notching the lone Hornet goal.
The girls’ hockey team defeated Rutland 3-1 behind the offense of Grace Wiggett G/A; Ashley Stempek G, and Abby Robbins G each. GK Sophie Forcier stopped 16 shots. The Hornets unleashed 45 SOG. They played in the Hanover Tourney Fri and Sat and edged Westford Academy 1-0. Celia Wiegand’s PP goal of a Hannah Himes assist was the game-winner. Forcier made 21 saves. On Saturday they dropped a close one to BFA 2-0. They head to Woodstock nest weekend.
On December 14th the wrestlers attended the Ashland, Mass. Early Bird Tournament filled with top RI and MA teams including last year’s #1 ranked team in Massachusetts, Springfield Central. Essex was led by soph Oliver Orvis in his 1st varsity appearance and James Danis. They each won their respective weight classes. Team Results: 14 Teams
1st Coventry, RI — 155.5, 2nd Haverhill, MA — 153.5; 3rd Essex, VT – 148; 4th Springfield Central, VT 143.5. Individual Hornet results: 106lbs William Einhorn 5th, 113 Elliot Powell 6th, 120 Eli Bonning 5th, 138 Calvin Leo 6th, 152 Luke Williams 4th, 160 Oliver Orvis 1st, 170 Seth Carney 4th, 182 James Danis 1st, 195 Kameron Cyr 4th, and 220 William Danis 5th. The jv’s were in Otter Valley. No team scores, but the Hornets had some individual success: Champions: Group A — Noah Powell; Group D — Nevin Mack; Group E — Jake Sunderland; Group J — Caleb Hill; 3rd place; Group F — Logan Sahagun.
In their NVAC League Opener they defeated CVU 59-12 while the jv’s won 24-0. 12/21 they wrestled in the Railroader Duals in Whitehall, NY and placed 2nd out of 8 Teams going 6-1. Essex 41 — Tamarac, NY 45; Essex 66 — Cohoes, NY 12; Essex 50 — Haldey-Lazerne/Lake George, NY 26; Essex 47 — Whitehall/Fort Anne, NY 35; Essex 66 — Lasalle, NY 18; Essex 48 — Spaulding, VT 33; Essex 56 — Maple Hill, NY 30. The jv’s were in Milton – No team scores. Noah Powell Champion; Terin Penniman 3rd.
Last weekend the varsity split their squad and attended two tournaments. The older veterans went to the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament in Lowell, MA. Essex finished 21st out of 80 teams from the Northeast. Individual Place Winners: 170 lbs — Seth Carney — 3rd; 182 lbs — James Danis — 1st. The other JV/Varsity Wrestlers attended the 49th Annual Hubie Wagner Invitational @ Middlebury Union High School. Essex placed 2nd out of 18 teams. Top 5 team scores: Granville, NY — 148.5 pts, Essex HS — 118 pts; Mt. Abe — 102 pts, Bow, NY — 101.5 pts, Newport, NH — 97 pts. Individual place Winners: 106 lbs — William Einhorn — 3rd; 113 lbs — Elliot Powell — 3rd; Noah Powell — 3rd; 120 lbs — Christian Stygles — 3rd; 182 lbs — Chris Folsom — 1st; 195 lbs — Kameron Cyr — 2nd; 285 lbs. — William Danis — 2nd.
Our gymnastics team opened with a bang. The girls scored an impressive 131.85 pts to SB’s 92.55. Individual statistical results went this way: All around — 1st Ella Lesny 34.1,
2nd Livia Ball 32.15, and 3rd Abby Brooks 31.5. They followed up that effort with another strong performance Saturday 133.25-115.60 over Harwood. The top 3 scorers in each event follow: Vault — Abby Brooks 8.1, Anna Pringle-Corcoran and Delana Cheney 7.9, Claire Emery 7.6; Bars — Livia Ball 9.2, Anna Pringle-Corcoran 8.3, Claire Emery 8.0; Beam — Ella Lesny 9.3, Anna Pringle- Corcoran 9.2, Delana Cheney 9.0; Floor — Ella Lesny 9.15, Kiki Keenan 8.2, Claire Emery 8.0; All-around — Anna Pringle-Corcoran 32.2, Abby Brooks 32.1, Delana Cheney 31.7. They travel to Milton Friday.
The boys’ hoop team is now 4-2. After an early season 65-45 win over MAU in Rutland (N/S Tourney), they fell to CVU 48-38. The Hornets bounced back with a 64-42 W over CHS. Anthony DeCarvalho scored 12 pts, Aiden Paquette 10, Burke Hoover 8, Andrew Goodrich 8. Saturday night Rutland edged EHS 50-48 as DeCarvahlo hit for 17 pts. The Raiders hit the game-winning FT’s with 4 seconds left. Essex edged MMU 47-44 as DeCarvalho led with 14, Mitch Moffett 11, and Tyler Shedd 11. In their 63-44 win over SHS Moffett drained 16 pts and had 6 blocks. Shedd added 13 and DeCarvalho 12. Next up SB, NC, and Rice all at home. The jv’s are 2-1.
Girls’ basketball team is 3-1 winning their opener 62-35 over MAU in the first round of the N/S Tourney in Rutland. The Hornets swished 10+ 3’s. U-32 game was postponed. Then they fell to Rutland 60-53 to conclude the N/S contest and swept both games in the MMU Cougar Tourney vs SHS 65-54 and NCUHS 66-51. Mary McClintock had 13 points and Paige Winter 11 vs the Tide. Against the Falcons Winter scored 13, Noelle Lyon 10, Mary McClintock 9, and Mary Finnegan 8 points. All-Tournament Team: Noelle Lyon, Paige Winter, Sage MacAuley SHS, Grace Giroux NC, Elana Philbrick MMU. Most Outstanding Performer: Caitlyn Luitjens MMU. The team travels to U-32 then hosts the Cougars.
The jv’s are 3-0 and the frosh 1-1 with an OT loss vs CVU.
The indoor track and field team competed at UVM Saturday 12/21 in meet #2 this winter. The boys finished 2nd and the girls 1st. Highlights include:
1 – Lizzie Martell 300m and 600m; Heidi Stewart 1000m; Henry Farrington 1500m and 3k; Nejla Hadzic 55mHH; Wyatt Lamell LJ;
2 – Ella Larson 300m and LJ; Annika Simard 55mHH; Lamell HJ; Erin Noel LJ;
3 – Lamell 55m; Carolyn Colteryahn 300m; Natalie Preston 3k; Brady Martisus 3k;
4 – Scarlet Stimson 1000m;
5 — Hadzic 55m and 300m; Tanisha Greg 600m;
6 – Lucius Karki 600m; Liz Tupaj 600m; Mel Sells LJ;
This past Saturday both teams came out on top at UVM. 1sts include Lamell 55m, 300m, Martell 300m, 600m; Karki 600m/1k; Stimson 1k; Farrington 1500m; Preston 1500/3k; Hadzic 55mHH; and Noel LJ.
On 12/14 the bowlers defeated Fair Haven 2-0 (177-111; 189-173) in the quarterfinals of the Kick-Off Classic. They beat Randolph 2-0 (170-167; 210-192) in the semi’s, and then defeated SB 2-0 (161-137; 160-146) in finals. Saturday they placed 2nd behind RUHS and in front of BHS. Ben Springer rolled 212 for Essex’ high game. More info next week
The Nordic skiers traveled to Sleepy Hollow Friday morning. The boys were 2nd and girls 3rd. Boys’ scores – CVU 18, ESS 31, CHS 58 with Hornet Charles Martell the overall winner. Girls’ scores — CVU 9, CHS 70, ESS 104.
LSU and Joe Burrow are outstanding! Clemson played their first close game of the season. Great title matchup though I was rooting for Ohio State. Pats lose to Fins!
