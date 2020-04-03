I am sure the last week or so has been a heavy transition for all of us. Working on our first full week of online teaching/learning, Governor Scott announced late last week that schools will remain closed for the rest of the year. A couple of days later, the VPA stated they had not canceled the 2020 spring sports season…..yet. I am sure VPA head Bob Johnson and the entire organization was caught off-guard by the governor’s announcement and just want to explore all options before closing the door on the sports season.
Varsity spring sports are baseball, softball, lacrosse, ultimate, tennis and track and field. Rugby is a club sport. Of course, I am missing sports at all levels. Here are some specifics locally: the bang of the starter’s gun at a track meet; watching handoffs in the 4x100 meter relay; the slap of a pitcher’s glove on her thigh as she delivers a pitch in softball; an ace serve in tennis; the crack of the bat in a baseball game; watching a rocket-fired goal in a lax game; a terrific hit in rugby; and a long, floating pass in ultimate.
Some winter all-star teams and awards. Congrats going out to Charles Martell All-State Nordic Skiing; Anthony DeCarvalho Honorable Mention All-Metro Boys’ Basketball; Noelle Lyon First Team All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Paige Winter First Team All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Mary Finnegan Second Team All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Cindy Sheeran Honorable Mention All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Emma Sabourin Honorable Mention All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Anna Sabourin Honorable Mention All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Emma Whitney Honorable Mention All-Metro Girls’ Basketball; Shawn Montague Coach of the Year. Congratulations on well-deserved honors!
With some extra free time on your hands, physical fitness is always a key. Exercise and workouts obviously keep you healthy. Walk, jog, bike, skate, walk your dog. Reading more is a great option. Check out this list: Bodega Dreams; Jared Diamond’s Swing Kings; Flowers for Algernon; The Big Sky; The Scarlet Letter; Heart of a Champion; Woodlawn: One Hope, One Dream, One Way; Friday Night Lights; A Sense of Where You Are: Bill Bradley at Princeton; Ball Four: Twentieth Anniversary Edition; Open: An Autobiography (Andre Agassi); and Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. Feel free to pick one of your own too!
Spring Training recap: On assignment for The Reporter, we (Tina enjoys coming to the parks with me) saw a couple days of practice at the Braves’ new stadium, CoolToday Park in North Port; the New York Yankees at Tampa in Port Charlotte; Yanks at Braves – both stadiums 20-25 minutes away; and a NYY–Oriole game up in Sarasota (hour). Talked with players, workers, security guards, state police, vendors, ticket takers and had a blast. Came away with three batting practice home run balls. Missed out on a few. Battled fans my age, or close to it, for the balls like a gentleman…..though it hurt being so nice. Run into a Vermont friend and his family. Saw a win over the Braves, a loss to the Rays, and a tie with the O’s as MLB only plays 9-inning spring training games. Look forward to the annual pilgrimage. Hopefully as our country gets back to full strength, we will see baseball again. Can’t help hearing a Washington announcer describing the ninth inning of the Yanks’ last preseason game (W) versus the World Champion Nationals saying, “This could be the last we see of baseball for a while!”
NFL free agency still in motion. Though the pace is not as frantic as it was last week, teams and players continue to match up. Cam Newton is the biggest name out there at my deadline.
Open to proofread some English papers if mom and dad are overwhelmed. Was asked by a friend and colleague on Facebook to sub for him next week. Made me laugh–though I still got it and could help out in a pinch. Also, I have been following Twitter lately. Respect that everyone is entitled to his/her own opinion. Comment on sports – NYY, Dallas Cowboys, As* cheating, Essex Hornets, local high schools, UVM, and others. Could not resist jumping in on this one last week as Mikey posted: “To give them credit teachers do a good job of spreading the myth they are underpaid, it’s a cushy job with great benefits.” No comment on the run-on sentence, but replied, “Have to disagree Mikey. Some good benefits, but teaching extends past 8-3. Bet your job does not! Cushy? Retired now but when I was teaching and got ridiculous comments like this, I invited the person/s into my classroom for a day to experience the job. Only had 1 taker. Lasted 1 period!”
Thank you to all educators, teachers, admins, and staff for your work.
Happy birthday wishes to Lucy Lincoln, Mackenzie Mazza, Marissa Palmer, Casey Keenan, Lee Morrett, nephew Nate Bechtel, Alicia McCurley, Brent Ames, Anne Marie Zeno Pratt, Debbie Baines Dickinson, Mia Verro, Kelsey Patterson, Alena Mernicky DuBois, Amelia Duffy, Rob Jameson, Matt Sullivan, Mike Putzier, Taylor Luchsinger, Aiden Lewis, Nick Phillippo, and organist/gramma Lilly Ramsey.
Congrats to Nate and Amelia Bechtel on the birth of their first child, Bowie Ethan Bechtel on March 26; Happy anniversary (15th?) Amber (Hall) and Cedric Herisson.
Condolences to the Colson’s as Patty “Happy” Colson, wife of the late Charles “Chuck” Colson, passed away last week
Stay well and be safe!