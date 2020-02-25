The ADL Tournament and a march to the end of the regular season dominated the week. Basketball and hockey playoffs begin this week along with wrestling state meet. ADL tourney results below and a host of other info. Tough job covering MLB Spring Training. Details coming soon.
The Hornet junior varsity wrestlers enjoyed a pretty good day yesterday at Spaulding--claiming second place out of 20 teams. Also, Essex had the most individual champions with four. Top-five teams: 1- St. Johnsbury, 2- Essex, 3- Mt. Anthony, 4- CVU, 5- Spaulding; Essex individuals champions: 106lbs William Einhorn, 113lbs Noah Powell, 145lbs Jake Sunderland, 220lbs Caleb Hill; Third place 138lbs Nevin Mack; Fourth place 152lbs Jayden Sunderland; sixth place 126lbs Rajai Abdo, 138lb Terin Penniman. The varsity wrestles in states Friday and Satrday in Bennington at MAU.
The track and field teams have individuals competing in the indoor New England Championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
The boys’ hockey team is a white-hot 17-1-1 with one game left against CHS. They have won 14-straight games including a 3-2 win over Stowe as Justin Prim scored twice and added an assist; Trenton Sisters notched the game-winner, and Ryan Clark had 2 assists. Paul Gordon stopped 19 shots. Next came a 1-0 Senior Night win over MIDD with Tobey Cram scoring the lone goal of the game. Gordon made 12 saves, and the defense did the rest.
The girls’ hockey team is 12-7 with a game against Rice next week to close the regular season. EHS fell to St. Albans 2-1. Ella Gibbs scored--assisted by Grace Wiggett and Gillian Bruyns. Goalie Sophie Forcier made 16 saves. They came back with a big 5-3 win over Stowe as Nielsa Maddalena scored once and had 2 assists. Wiggett, Hannah Himes, Abby Smith, and Gibbs all scored once while Abby Robbins had 2 assists. Goalkeeper Megan Ginnett stopped 18 shots on net.
The boys’ basketball team completed its regular season 6-14 and is the 11th seed in the DI playoffs. The Hornets dropped a 66-36 decision to St. J. Aiden Paquette scored 8. BHS got by the Hornets 51-45. The boys battled No. 6 BRATT Tuesday with the winner heading to #3 St. J Friday evening.
The girls’ basketball team won three games last week and owns a 15-3 record. They beat Rice 56-48 behind Noelle Lyon’s 22 points; edged St. J 61-56 with Emma Sabourin’s 13, Lyon’s 12, and Emma Whitney’s 11 points. Got by SB in the Pink Zone Game 64-59. Games against SHS and BFA close the regular season. The Hornets hold the No. 2 DI ranking. The JV’s also won thrice and take an undefeated record into their final two games.
ADL Tourney update: Girls’ Championship: Edmunds 35 - Colchester 24; Boys’ Championship: Colchester 63 - ADL 43; Girls’ All-Tourney Team: Cassie Beste (Edmunds), Kelli Cieplicki (Colchester), Ronja Norstrom (ADL), Elyse MacDonough (Tuttle), Atika Haji (Edmunds), Nicole Norton (Colchester), Breya Montague (Essex), Jocelyn Land (Tuttle), and Madison Booska (Colchester); Tourney MVP: Bree McDonald (Edmunds). Boys’ All-Tourney Team: Nate Serrantonio (ADL), Mason Perry (Colchester), Andre Bouffard (Tuttle), Wilfred St. Francis (Edmunds), Hazen Randall (ADL), Owen Eaton (Colchester), Nick Allaire (Essex), Jamyang Anak (Tuttle), Zach Davis (Colchester); Tourney MVP: Tobey Appenzeller (ADL).
Paula Zehnacker Riggen:
My best tournament memories come less from a particular moment, though there were definitely some of those, and more about the general feel of excitement, anticipation, and adrenaline that was palpable through the school in the preceding weeks. Every practice was heightened, walking the hallways felt more fun. It seemed that in the depth of winter, the tournament was always there to make us feel alive, happy and bound together through an awesome sense of camaraderie and school spirit. We ALL wanted to crush EMS!
Approaching the tournament, I remember getting in "the zone": practicing longer, preparing for how we would run out, warm up, intimidate the other team with our preparedness...we lived by Bill Duval's motto of: "Pay Now Or Pay Later" as we ran suicide after suicide. By the time we snapped on our ADL warm-up suits with our uni's underneath, we were ready to tear out on the floor as “Eye Of The Tiger” pumped through the speakers!
I remember the crowds - the gym filled to capacity, the cheerleaders going wild, and then absolute silence during the national anthem. One special year, Kristen Rauer and I wrote music to a version of the national anthem; she played her clarinet and I played my flute in the center circle of the gym floor with the spotlight on us, standing in our uniforms. Not but a few minutes later we were out there for the jump ball at the start of the game. It was an epic night! But to me, one of the most significant aspects was knowing it was my dad, Mr. Zehnacker, who was at the heart of this tournament. You see, we lived the tournament not just in the hallways of ADL, but at night, at the kitchen table, in the morning, when Dad left for school early, during dinners alone without him home because he was at school doing "Tourney work." He put his heart and soul into making that event one for the books, and the fact that we are honoring this occasion 50 years later is a testament to what my dad, Mr. Duval, and so many others gifted us middle school kids. It's probably only in hindsight that we can truly know how lucky we were then to be immersed in something practically magical. This tournament made us ALL feel like we mattered, that we were a part of something bigger and greater than ourselves, better together than divided, and powerful things happen when you come together this way. The lessons I took from ADL, and from the leaders in our school at that time -- one whom I am lucky enough to call my dad! -- are what formed the basis for who I am today. I'll never forget those years. The memories are tucked in my heart forever!
Erin Zehnacker Guzowski:
The ADL Tournament was part of my childhood, since my dad was so involved in helping to run the tournament for many years. In my early years, I remember the excitement leading up to the ADL Tournament. The weekend before the players would go in and paint banners with their name and number to be hung up above the bleachers during the tournament, and the team spirit started building. The excitement of watching the games, visiting the snack bar, and high-fiving Charger the Hound. The stands were packed, and the players were proud. It seemed like the whole school was there! I looked forward to the day when I'd be old enough to play in the tournament myself. When my time came, I especially remember standing in the hallway before one of my first tournament games - they'd turned the lights off and announced the teams, and we went running in. Even though we were in middle school, it felt like we were playing in the Final Four! For each win, we'd get to put our school's name on the bracket on the wall of the gym and hoped we'd be the team to make it to the championship. While I don't remember details of all the games, I will always remember the camaraderie, excitement, and sportsmanship that was part of the ADL Tournament.
The alpine skiers competed in NVAC semifinal districts slalom. The race covered two days at Burke Mt. Next week ,they ski in states first at Okemo, then at Suicide Six.
MLB Spring Training stories next week.
Sad to hear of the passing of friend and former EHS SS teacher Bill Adams last week, guidance counselor Marie Hall, and Shawn Marcoux.
Happy birthday Dayna Slocum Davis, Katie Cross Walcott, David Peacock, Cathy Quinn, Eric Evans, Trevor Yandow, John Tobin, Marisa Vanacore, Emily Danis, Meredith Austin, Virginia Visker, Charlie Vile, Frank Corbo, Kerm Smith, Sean Rup, Mariah Delany, Sarah Tallman, Rollie Noel, Amber Drabble; Anniversary wishes to Katie Mack and Will Brooks.