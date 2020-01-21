Winter unleashing some pent-up wrath or anxiety last week. Heard shouts of joy from skiers and boarders. The Michael J. Baker Essex Classic was a huge success for all involved, especially our Hornets. Cheerleading NVAC competition Saturday at SB around noontime. Exams should be over by now. Dr. Martin Luther King remembered this week. Still remember the night he was shot…..tragedy!
A quick blurb about the Baker Classic. Great tourney. 235 Wrestlers from 4 states
competed. Essex placed second scoring 269 points behind Timberlane Regional HS’ (NH) 288 and had the most individual champions: 99 lbs. William Einhorn, 106 lbs. Elliot Powell, 170 lbs. Seth Carney, 182 lbs. James Danis, and 285 lbs. William Danis. James Danis won the Blaine M. Isham — Most Pins Fastest Award and also was named the David Demag Outstanding Wrestler. Check Mike Nosek’s story for in-depth details.
The boys’ hockey team is 7-1-1 and has a 4-game winning streak cooking. Essex first shutout SB 8-0 as Ryan Clark and Will Barwin scored 2 goals and had one assist. Hazen Pierce with a goal and an assist, Tobey Cram, Max Line, and Justin Prim also lit the lamp. Max Foster had 13 saves. On Saturday, they beat Stowe 5-3 behind 2 goals by Owen Young. Cram, Matt Cincotta, and Barwin each had an assist with Joe Maher having 2. Paul Gordon stopped 20 shots. They will play Midd and CHS this week. Also, with Rice’s loss Saturday, the boys may have retained the top spot in the D-I rankings.
The girls’ hockey team is now 5-4. The Hornets stopped SB 4-1 last week behind the offensive firepower of Abby Robbins, Ella Gibbs, Ashley Stempek, and Nielsa Maddalena. Home games vs MVU and BFA. The latter Saturday at 5. Pack the rink with Blue and Gold!
The gymnastics team scored a 131.15-109.85 win over RUHS last week and swept all events on the night except floor. Results: Vault 1. Gabby Schmida 8.3, 2. Anna Pringle-Corcoran 8.0, 3. Amelia Flannigan; Bars 1. Livia Ball 8.65, 2. Anna Pringle-Corcoran 8.35, 3. Claire Emery 7.95; Beam 1. Ella Lesny 9.05, 2. Abby Brooks 8.7, 3. Anna Pringle-Corcoran 8.65; Floor 1. Livia Ball 8.2, 2. Ella Lesny 8.15, 3. Makayla (Randolph) 8.05; All Around 1. Livia Ball 33.05…What a performance! On Wednesday they hosted Montpelier and will battle long-time rival CVU on Jan. 29 at the Green Mt. Training Center. The match features the top two teams in our state for well over the past 10 years. If you are looking to attend, plan on arriving early!
The boys’ basketball team is 5-6 after a 57-39 loss at U-32 Saturday. Parker Whitney led the Hornets with 12 points. The Hornets dug themselves a deep first half hole they could not dig their way out of. No report on the JV game. Following their MLK Day game at BHS, Essex hosts CVU Thursday and then is at CHS Monday. The frosh are 6-1--beating Rutland then losing a 2-pointer to BFA Saturday. The back-and-forth contest between two undefeated squads was intense. Tanner Robbins actually tied it up with a 3-pointer until the Bobwhites hit 2 three throws to win at the end.
The girls’ basketball team is 6-2. A loss to CVU last week halted their modest 5-game winning streak. Anna Sabourin and Noelle Lyon each tallied 5 points for the Hornets. They will look to get it going again with home games vs BHS and Rice this week and at U-32 Monday. The JV’s played their closest game of the winter--edging the Redhawks 35-32 in Hinesburg. The freshmen are back on the court Thursday and Saturday against Mt. Abe and CVU.
Unless my journalistic skills are off, it looks as if the indoor track and field has no full meets until 2/16--which is states. Strange that no indoor facility can reasonably open their doors for these athletes. Train, train, train but check this out: Henry Farrington qualified for the New Balance Nationals Indoor championships Sunday in the Mile after running a US #7 time of 4:16.94 at the New Balance Games. Wow, the boy is dominant. James “Speed Monster” Boldosser posted a new personal record in the 300m dash with a time of 36.03 in NYC as well as finishing fourth overall! It was his first meet back from injury. In Mass., Lizzie Martell and Brady Martisus competed at Harvard and turned in PR’s. Lizzie ran 3:07.01 in the 1k while Brady ran 9:13.74 in 3k. Incredible performances!
The bowlers were in Claremont, N.H. Saturday. They finished second to Fair Haven with Hartford at third and Brattleboro fourth. Ben Sprenger and Cory Giannelli bowled high games. Ben spun 223 and 242 games while Cory went 223 and 162. They’ll be at Twin City Lanes Saturday at 6:15 for a match “under the lights.” Justin Norris gets to coach two really fun sports!
Under the “How Cool is This” category, Cory Giannelli will be signing his intent letter to play baseball for Clark University on Tuesday, 1/28 at 1:45 p.m. in the Essex High School’s Cafeteria. If you are free – not skipping out of class – head to the café and watch the event. Congratulations to Corey, his family, and EHS baseball!
The downhill skiers will kick off their winter Monday at Cochrans.
Congrats to former Hornet (and ex-student) Jacob Rigoli who is now competing for the Plymouth State track & field team. He won the weight throw (55 feet, 8.25 inches) and placed second in shot put (42 feet, 8.75 inches).
I snuck away to Orlando to catch the UConn women play and defeat University of Central Florida 59-52 behind Megan Walker’s 19 points. Some exciting moments and--though the Huskies are 15-1 and ranked No. 4 in the nation and not the level of past UConn teams--the teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter. A 16-3 second-period run, led by some punishing defense, gave them a cushion the Golden Knights could not overcome. Coach Geno Auriemma stated the offense struggled a bit; his understatement of the season. They shot only 38.5 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from 3. This is a tough job, but someone’s got to do it!
LSU staked their claim to the NCAA football National Championship with a convincing second half and runaway win over Clemson last week. Congrats Tigers.
Chiefs took care of the Titans while the 49’ers embarrassed the once-mighty Packers. More on KC vs San Fran in the Super Bowl next week.
Don’t get me started on the CHEATER Astro’s or Asterisks or As. Cheaters should be suspended and/or banned. Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran, too. What they did was so much worse than Pete Rose and maybe even worse than the Black Sox Scandal.
Brain Jenkins is an excellent photographer!
Saw a salute to Ruth Page who passed away in 2016. She and her husband, Proctor, bought a weekly newspaper back in 1957 called the Suburban List – now our Essex Reporter. Not sure where we’d be without her. RIP and thank you!
Condolences to the family of Kellie Leasure who lost her courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer. Sad…
Happy Birthday Blaine Isham, Sarasota and St. J’s Patty Caplan, Maria Morgan, Katie Clark, Eli Devoid, Jackson Mead, Ashley Correia, Bethany Friedman, Roger Ranz, Scott Brown, Judge Dave Barra, Officer David Bowers (always remembered for his clutch javelin throw to cement an Essex T&F state championship), Daniel Guillette, Leslie Desrosiers, Mike Antoniak, Florence Alexander, Will Woods, and Josey Bove.
Remembering Judi Galdi too!