Sport Shorts

More state championships….the wrestlers are the 2020 state runner-ups. Playoff and postseason reports and schedules below. For accuracy, please double check the EHS athletics website for specific information, opponent, date, and time. Spring Training story too.
In Bennington, the Hornets put a huge scare into regaining state champ Mt. Anthony last weekend. They were only behind the Pats by 8 points going into the finals. MAU showed why they had won 31-straight and used 6 individual champions to capture that 32nd title. Essex ended up with three champions, qualified 12 wrestlers for the New England's compared to 8 for Mt. Anthony and 7 for third-place Spaulding. Quick side notes: Former Essex wrestler Jim Burns inducted into the Vermont Wrestler Hall of Fame; Jim was Vermont's first 4-time state champion. Former State Director and Hornet coach Mike Baker made a surprise visit from his Florida home. Great day. Congrats to all!
The track and field team competed at the indoor New England Championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Highlights: Henry Farrington took fourth in the mile with a time of 4:22; Carolyn Colteryahn shaved a second off her 300 meter dash and ran 44.33; and Ella Larson leaped to a huge PR in long jump with 16 feet, 1.75 inches. Heard that former Vermont distance runners Kasie Enman and Hannah Rowe competed in last weekend’s US Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.
The boys’ hockey team is ranked No. 1 in DI as playoffs begin. The Hornets topped off a super 18-1-1 regular season with a 3-1 win over CHS. Their winning streak ballooned to 15 straight. Ryan Clark, Tobey Cram, and Matt Cincotta all tallied 2 assists. Will Ferry and Max Foster combined for 20 saves. Essex peppered the Laker net with 30 shots on goal. They hosted CVU Tuesday in their first-round game.
The girls’ hockey team beat Rice 1-0 in their final regular season game and owns a 13-7 record heading to the DI playoffs. Relentless offensive pressure led to Grace Wiggett’s game winner. Abby Robbins and Hannah Himes assisted on the second-period goal. The defense and Sophie Forcier--8 saves--did the rest. Essex fired 31 shots on net. Ironically, the No. 3 Hornets hosted Rice in their first-round playoff matchup Tuesday.
The boys’ basketball team opened the postseason with a big upset win down interstates 89 and 91 at Brattleboro. The No. 11 Hornets ended the winter on a 4-game losing streak, but that didn’t matter as they came to play and came out firing. In their 74-63 win over the No. 6 Colonels, Aiden Paquette led the offensive charge with 26 points. Anthony DeCarvalho knocked down 21, and Parker Whitney added 10. Paquette drilled 8 3’s in the game. Their reward was a trip to St. J to battle the No. 3 Hilltoppers and last winter’s state champs. Essex fell behind by 13 in the first half and couldn’t quite catch up--falling 70-46. DeCarvalho netted 12 as the boys ended the season 7-15.
The girls’ basketball team ended the regular season on a 6-game winning streak. In business-like fashion, the No. 2 seeded Hornets clobbered SHS 76-46 behind Noelle “Rebecca Lobo” Lyon’s 20 points, Emma Whitney’s 10, balanced scoring, and pressure defense. In the finale, they edged a tough BFA Comet squad 65-61.
The alpine skiers competed in NVAC semifinal districts slalom. The race covered two days at Burke Mt. This week they ski in states--first at Okemo, then at Suicide Six.
MLB Spring Training stories include batting practice at the Braves’ Cool Today Park and New York Yankee games versus the Rays and the Braves last week. 75 degrees and mostly sunny in Port Charlotte as the teams played game 2 of their spring schedule. Yankee Miguel Andujar blasted an opposite field home run to give the Yanks a lead which evaporated on a eighth-inning Rays’ 2-run triple. Caught a batting practice ball on a bounce over the right field fence before the game. On Friday, I ran into Lake Monster-wearing Vermonter, friend, former high school and IBM soccer star, Jason Laroche--and family--at the Braves-Yankee game in North Port. Yank rookie Devi Garcia gave up 1 hit in 2 innings, but it was a 2-run homer and left NY trailing 2-0. After a run the inning before, youngster Estevan Florial put NY ahead to stay with his 2-run bomb deep in the right field seats. The youthful Yankee pitching staff allowed a mere 3 hits, 2 runs, hitting the mid-to-upper 90’s on the radar gun while K’ing 11 Braves. Also hitting the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton, golf courses, and the beaches when not at the ballparks.
Still winter but never too soon to think of golf! New at the Links at Lang Farm this season...introducing Operation 36 on the course. It's an exciting new program that uses an app to track all your practice and playing to show you how much you are improving. It’s based around getting on the course and playing, so it's also a wonderful way to introduce the game to people. They are offering three academies set for the summer: a 7-13 year-old; a 14-18; and an adult academy. They are open to anyone. The Links will have two summer PGA Junior League teams and a fall team. On April 21 at 5:30-6:30, they will be hosting an open house in the golf shop to introduce Operation 36 and all the programs we have set up for the summer. Everyone who comes will be entered into a giveaway for a $50 gift card. Questions can be sent to cory@linksatlangfarm.com.
Kudos to UVM for suiting up senior Josh Speidel on Tuesday’s Senior Night and for being announced in the starting lineup. The Cats and Albany had an agreement that Speidel and the Great Danes will trade baskets, then he exited the game. Classy move. I have met him at EAC.
Condolences to the family of former Links colleague Lyle Cabe who passed unexpectedly last week. One Links’ member summed it up best by saying, “Lyle was surely one of the good guys.” He and his long, on-target drives will be missed. Also, sadly want to pass along condolences to the family of James Hogan who passed away over the weekend. He leaves his wife, Erin, and their two dogs.
Happy birthday Kari “Swish” Lavalette, Will “the Thrill” Couture, Cassidy Kelly, Eli Herrington, Leah Smith, Sarah Perkins Dahl, Lou Ngan, Kevin Wallace, Ava Carr, Eb Gramatzki, Emma Sopchak, Amber “NNY” Drabble, Rob Jones, Amber Blesedell, Kelly B. Peltier, Lexie O’Sullivan, SC cousin Marcia Russo, soccer star Charlotte Stuart, Florida’s Brian Searles, Emily Woods, and Carter Leo.
Congrats to Samantha O’Sullivan Cooney and Dan Cooney on the birth of gorgeous baby girl, Fiona, last month. Plyometric training for hurdles will not begin until she’s at least six months old!