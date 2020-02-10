Just a week or two remain in the high school sports winter regular season. Games/matches seem more important and under the microscope as teams vie to improve their ranking and head to the postseason. State championships this weekend include gymnastics, track and field, and cheerleading. EAC’s Night To Shine went off without a hitch even with Friday’s blizzard. Girls’ basketball’s Pink Zone game Friday vs SB was postponed.
The wrestlers defeated St. J before the blizzard--then traveled to Bennington after the dust settled Saturday. MAU is the site of this year’s state tournament. There, they battled three teams ranked in the top-10 in New England. Though they finished only 1-3, it was a good day. Weather and travel took away practices Thursday and Friday. With a 6 a.m. Saturday leave time for their three-hour bus trip, the Hornets wrestled tough. No in-state team has beaten Mt. Anthony in a dual in over 30 years, and EHS was ahead at one point 27-20. Here are the team results: Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) 48 — Essex 24; Essex 72 — Springfield/Fair Haven 10; Cumberland (R.I.) 46 — Essex 30; MAU 38 – Essex 27. Senior Night was Wednesday as MMU and Williamstown were in town. Saturday, St. J hosts the NVAC Championships.
The boys’ hockey team is white hot! The Hornets, 13-1-1, went 2-0 last week and have now won 10 games in-a-row and stand unbeaten in 11. They shut out SHS 5-0 as Matt Cincotta scored 2 goals while Justin Prim, Ryan Clark, and Charles Wiegand all lit the lamp; Tobey Cram had 2 assists and Paul Gordon made 18 saves. Specifics on their game against Rice in Mike Nosek’s article. It’s CVU and BFA this week with the latter home on Saturday at 5. You know my advice…..get there early.
The girls’ hockey team went 1-1 and is now 9-6. They blanked SB 6-0 with Celia Wiegand notching 2 goals and an assist, Grace Wiggett scoring 2 goals, Ella Gibbs posting a goal, Nielsa Maddalena scoring once, and Ashley Stempek having 2 assists. Megan Ginnett made 6 saves in the win. Essex exploded for 5 goals in the final period to put the game away and blasted almost 70 SOG! BCHS defeated the Hornets 4-1. Grace Wiggett notched the lone EHS goal. Sophie Forcier stopped 16 shots.
The gymnastics team came up with an outstanding performance in their win over St. J. The Hornets scored a season-high 135.65 points to 120.8 for the Hilltoppers. Incredible bounce back after the CVU defeat showing exactly what these girls are made of. Here are the results of top 3 athletes in all events: Vault — Lizzy Jones 9.2 (St. J), Paige Currier 8.65 (St. J), Ella Lesny 8.6; Bars — Lizzy Jones 8.6, Ella Lesny 8.4, Livia Ball 8.2; Beam — Ella Lesny 9.25, Livia Ball 9.0, Anna Pringle-Corcoran 8.9; Floor — Ella Lesny 8.9, Livia Ball 8.4, Kiki Keenan 8.3; All-around — Ella Lesny 35.15, Lizzy Jones 34.4, Livia Ball 33.75. The girls host and compete in states Saturday with the competition starting at 2 p.m. sharp. Good luck, ladies!
The boys’ basketball team is 6-10 after a 63-50 loss in Barre to SHS. Mitchell Moffatt led Essex with 14 points. Aiden Paquette had 12. They fell behind in the first quarter and could not scratch back into the game. Their game vs. the Wolves was postponed. They play Rice Thursday. The JV’s defeated SHS 65-45. 11 players scored with Tom Price leading the way with 13 points. The freshman boys’ team owns a sparkling 13-1 record. They play in the St. Albans Tournament at BFA Thursday vs. Burlington at 7:30. The consolation and championship games are Saturday at 1 and 2:30, respectively. BFA is the only team to beat the young Hornets (by three) earlier in the season. Essex is led by Tanner Robbins at point guard whose ball pressure is the key to the defense. He also has been an offensive threat both in scoring and as a playmaker. Forward Japhary Mohamed has carried the team at times offensively and is probably the most complete scorer in the frosh basketball league this winter. The team’s interior depth has been great as well with Pete Armata and Lucas Mercier leading the way for a group of big men who have consistently scored inside and dominated the offensive glass. If you are a hoops fan, get up to St. Albans Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon to cheer on the boys.
After their fifth-straight win, our girls’ basketball team is 11-2. Essex clubbed BFA 72-59. Mike Nosek has the details in his story. The Hornets have to make-up the Pink Zone Game, hosted CVU, then travel to BHS and Rice. The girls hold down the DI No. 2 seed as you read this. The JV’s stand 12-0 after they dismantled the Comets 53-25. The frosh play CVU and St. J.
The indoor track and field team competes in states Sunday at UVM. The meet starts at 9 a.m. Lots of room above the track at the fieldhouse. Also, Henry Farrington competed in last weekend’s Millrose Games. The swift-footed senior continues to improve and ran a personal record 4:00.87 to finish eighth in the men’s 1500 meters high school finals. He was less than 0.1 seconds from breaking four minutes! Outstanding. American records fell in the men’s and women’s 800m as well as the women’s mile. The latter had some VT flavor to it as Richford HS and UNH grad Ellie Purrier smashed the old American record--winning in 4:16.85 and producing the second-fastest indoor mile in world history. I remember watching her run on our track in dual meets and in the Essex Invitational when she was in high school. So cool! Congratulations. You still may be able to watch her historic (last lap) win on Twitter at #NYRRMillroseGames.
The bowlers placed second at Sparetime Saturday scoring 1,514 pts following only Windsor HS. Corey Giannelli rolled 203/154, Logan Morrisette 181/136, and Ben Sprenger 162/175. A four-team match is scheduled for Saturday.
The alpine skiers were scheduled to ski at Mad River Friday. The race was postponed because of…..wait for it…..too much snow! They raced Monday and were at Smuggs Wednesday.
Cheerleaders States are Saturday at noon in Vergennes. Good Luck!
Happy birthday Abbie Evans, Tanja Digangi, Becca Olsen Bailey, soccer ref Mike Clark, Jason Nokes, Jaren Naef, Erin “Flash” Carmichael, Lida Dvorak, Shelly Chapin, Tammy Ransom, Nikki Chamberlain, Steve Hennessey, Jayne Tessitore, Lindsay Morrett Johnson. Monday would have been my parents’ Don and Rosemary 63rd anniversary and in-laws Terry and Ed Bechtel’s 73rd!
Just a heads up that former English teacher and soccer, hockey, and softball coach Bill O’Neil is sick. Send good thoughts and prayers his way please.