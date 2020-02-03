Hope you enjoyed Super Bowl Sunday. I did! February continues with schools and sports closing in on playoffs and winter break. Exciting on both fronts for all! Skiing’s Winter Carnival, big gymnastic meet, and loads of basketball and hockey games highlighted last week. Girls’ basketball Pink Zone game is Friday vs South Burlington. Big plans at ADL for the 50th anniversary of the ALD Basketball Tourney. Check out details in ER Sports.
The alpine skiers were very busy last week. They began the week Monday at Cochran’s in a dual slalom where each team fields a squad of six racers - three girls and three boys - who race against each other pro style. Coach Mike Goodrich commented. “It was the very first one in school history, extremely exciting, and a huge amount of fun.” Frosh Mia Bacon scored a win in the shoot-out portion to qualify the Hornets as the wildcard. They finished fourth place overall. Junior Ben Krauss notched a solid head-to-head win in the wildcard round. Madeleine Larson finished 10th in the qualifying preliminary round giving EHS fifth seed in the shootout--which was key as they avoided a faceoff against the top-seeded MMU. On Friday and Saturday, the team hosted and skied in the 24th Essex Carnival. The giant slalom was on Friday and slalom Saturday. Check Mike Nosek’s story for in-depth info. Hope Hornet AD Pat Merriam had his hat, gloves, and scarf! Next up is another dual slalom at Mad River Glen hosted by Haywood on Feb. 10.
The Essex varsity wrestlers had a heck of a week. Wednesday, they traveled to Barre for an NVAC Dual meet. Results - Essex 39, Spaulding 33; and something you don’t see often, a WWE shutout: Essex 82, Harwood 0! Saturday, they traveled down a few highways to Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, Mass. Though they started down 12 points due to forfeiting two weight classes, this strong Hornet team came out on top! Highly-impressive performance. Scores: Essex 66, Agawam 18; EHS 60, Sabais 12; EHS 60, Athol 12; EHS 58, Mt. Everett 12; and EHS 52, Chicopee 24. The JV's participated in the annual Jason Lowell Memorial Tournament at MMU. Some of the veteran JV's participated in the Varsity Division and placed 13th out of 22 teams. Highlights include 106 pounds’ William Einhorn in third place; 145 pounds’ Jake Sunderland in third place. The remaining JV's competed in the JV Division. No team scores but some individual results saw Jayden Sunderland in first place and Nathan Libby in third place. More bus trips this week see them in St. J Wednesday and Bennington for the MAU Duels Saturday.
The boys’ hockey team, 11-1-1, has won eight games in-a-row and is unbeaten in their
last nine. With a 5-0 shutout win over South Burlington, the Hornets had another streak – three-straight shutouts. Goal scorers: Trent Sisters, Will “the Thrill” Couture, Ryan Clark, Max Line, Patrick Monahan. Goalie Paul Gordon had 17 saves in his fourth shutout of the winter. That streak ended Saturday, but EHS stopped Rutland 4-2. Charles Wiegand led the offense with 2 goals and an assist. Drew Forcier had a goal and an assist, and Justin Prim scored once. Goalie Will Ferry made 11 saves. A strong third period won the game! At SHS then home against Rice Saturday at 4:30. Get there early as Essex will be out to avenge their only loss of the winter.
The girls’ hockey team beat Rice 2-1 in overtime then fell to Harwood/Northfield 2-1 and stands at 8-5. Courtney Himes and Celia Wiegand notched goals with Wiegand banging in the game-winner in OT vs. the Knights. Goalie Sophie Forcier made 10 saves. Abby Robbins scored the lone Hornet goal Saturday. Forcier stopped 9 shots in the defensive struggle. More road games with SB at Cairns and Saturday vs. BCHS at Leddy. EHS still owns the No. 2 DI ranking.
The gymnastics team fell to CVU in a battle of the unbeatens. The Redhawks scored an out-of-this-world point total of 141.35 to Essex’s extremely-respectable 130.95. Individual results: Vault--1 Tali Giubardo CVU 9.1; 2 Taylor Hoar CVU 8.9; 3 Laurynn Bombardier CVU 8.8; Bars--1 Taylor Hoar CVU 8.65; 2 Ella Lesny EHS; Livia Ball EHS 8.0; 4 Tali Giubardo CVU 7.9; Beam--1 Laurynn Bombardier CVU 9.4; 2 Tali Giubardo CVU 9.3; 3 Alix St. Hilaire CVU 9.0; Floor--1 Tali Giubardo CVU 9.5; 2 Taylor Hoar CVU 9.45; 3 Logan Claffy CVU, Ella Lesny EHS 9.35; All-around--1 Taylor Hoar CVU 35.9; 2 Tali Giubardo CVU 35.8; 3 Laurynn Bombardier CVU 35.2. We will see if the Hawks can duplicate that score at states. FYI: they totaled 131.5 in their next meet vs. STJ. Essex hosted the Hilltoppers Wednesday for Senior Night.
The boys’ basketball team began the week with a 56-48 win over the Lakers--halting a five-game losing streak. Aiden Paquette swished 20 points in the win including 4 3-pointers in the second half. MMU then beat Essex 61-37. Paquette scored 11 and Mitch Moffatt 10. More road games at Barre and SB Monday/Thursday. The JV’s own a 12-3 record. The Hornets’ nine-game winning streak came to a close with a 61-51 loss at Colchester on Monday. Isaiah Haggard Burrows, Josh Brown, and Eli Robinson all had 10 to lead the way. On Wednesday, the team rebounded with a 57-45 win at MMU. Haggard-Burrows was the leading scorer with 10 points, while Jacob Reyome's 7 points and all-around effort helped lead the Hornets to victory. The frosh battle Enosburg, BFA, and BHS.
The girls’ basketball team, 10-2, is riding a four-game winning streak. Essex drubbed U-32 63-37 behind Paige Winter’s 17 points and Anna Sabourin’s 11. Then they clocked defending champ St. J 69-39--draining 15 3’s. Winter had 16, Noelle Lyon 14, and Mary Finnegan 11. The Hornets made more 3’s than 2’s. Heard former JV coach, long-time freshman basketball coach, and 3-point artist Jay Brady was smiling. They continue their homestand with games vs. BFA Tuesday, Pink Zone game vs. SB Friday, and a rematch with No. 1 CVU Tuesday. The JV’s improved to 12-0 with 48-25 and 40-33 wins last week. The frosh are 8-3 after a 50-33 win over the Falcons. They travel to Lake Region Thursday. The Pink Zone Games will be a triple header with ADL and EMS playing at 4:30. Then the JV’s take the court at 6 with the varsity to follow.
Henry Farrington will compete in the Millrose Games this weekend in NYC.
The bowlers were in Enosburg and finished second behind SB and ahead of BHS and their Hornet rivals. Ben Sprenger and Corey Giannelli rolled high games for EHS with totals of 171/152 in game one and 189/201 in game two. Next week they are at Sparetime.
Bove's Flashback Friday returns this week 2/7.
Happy Birthday Abe Koval, Sam Schonberg, Vivian Lanfear, Mark Kirby Andrea Riley Arnesen, Jake Farnham-Haskell, Leslie Wall, soon-to-be Rep V Chase, Walt Latrell, Cheryl Fitzgerald, Tim Stratford, Kasey Green, Kristen Rauer Mullen, Rob Molina, Fawn Isham, Kayla Guerino, Michelle Kent, New York Ranger gk Alexandar Georgiev, Steve Gotlieb, Asa Poulin, Adam Poulin, Ken Fontaine, Mike Getty, Mike Holcomb, Leslie Wall. Congrats to Hank and Sandy Bechtel who celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary.
Tuesday would have been our parents’ - Don and Rosemary - 64th anniversary and in-laws Terry and Ed Bechtel’s 74th!