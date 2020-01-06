40’s, 20’s, 30’s, spring, snow, some sun ..… winter weather at its finest. Skiers enjoy! At least it’s not -10! With Christmas and New Year’s vacations behind us, school and sports are back in business. Exams approaching.
The varsity wrestlers participated in the Falcon Duals @ Minnechaug Regional HS in Wilbraham, Mass. Pool Matches Results: Essex 61 Taconic, MA 18; Essex 43 Shawsheen Tech 32; Semi-Final results: Springfield West 47 Essex 28. EHS won the 3rd place dual in an exciting 40 – 39 win over Minnechaug. The following Hornets went 4-0: Calvin Leo, Seth Carney, James Danis, William Danis. The host CHS & RUHS Thursday night and head to Cumberland, RI this weekend.
The boys’ hockey team is 3-1-1. After a L to Rice, the Hornets tied Potsdam 1-1 last Friday evening. They hung around to scrimmage Potsdam Saturday and won 2-0. Joe Mahar scored the lone Hornet goal then he and Drew Forcier lit the lamp Saturday. An inside source told me the NY gk played a solid game while EHS skated their fast style forcing most of the play in their opponents' zone. All 4 EHS gk’s saw action. This week Essex battles CVU home and traveles to BFA and Collins Perley to face the Bobwhites in a 7:30 faceoff. I’d advise arriving early.
The girls’ hockey team plays to a 3-3 record. Their latest game was a 6-4 win over Woodstock. Abby Robbins led the offensive charge with a hat trick and 2 assists. Hannah Himes scored twice and added 2A; Celia Wiegand G; Grace Wiggett 2A while Megan Ginett stopped 12 shots. BCHS home and CVU @ Cairns Saturday 6 p.m..
The gymnastics team beat Milton handily 128.55 - 100.55. Event and all-around scores follow. VT: 1. Ella Lesny 8.6, 2. Gabby Schmida 8.45, 3. Claire Emery 8.35; Bars:1. Livia Ball 8.4, 2. Ella Lesny 8.0, 3. Claire Emery 7.6; Beam: 1. Ella Lesny 9.2, 2. Tie Anna Pringle-Corcoran and Alexis Drown (M) 8.6, 4. Hayley Falls 8.4; Floor: 1. Claire Emery 8.1, 2. Ella Lesny 7.5; 3. Livia Ball 7.4; All Around: 1. Ella Lesny 33.3, 2. Alexis Drown 30.85, 3. Gabby Schmida 30.35 They hosted MIDD Wednesday and travel to RUHS Tuesday.
The boys’ basketball team is 5-3. They Hornets got outscored by the Wolves 66-61 but came right back to defeat NCUS 63-55 behind the scoring of Aiden Paquette 18, Parker Whitney 11, Anthony Decarvalho 9, and Mitch Moffett 9. Rice and St.J this week.
The jv’s are 6-2 after 2 wins last week over SB 79-55 and the Falcons 43-39.
The girls’ basketball team owns a 4-1 record and is on a 3-game winning streak. MMU was their latest victim a 67-42 W. Next up SB. The jv’s are 5-0 and play an up-tempo game with a juggernaut offense. Fresh report coming.....
The indoor track and field team was back at UVM Saturday. Both teams snagged 1st place with the boys scoring 112pts and the girls 157. Highlights:
1 – Wyatt Lamell 55m; Carolyn Colteryahn 300m; Scarlet Stimson 600m; Henry Farrington 600m and 1000m; Lizzie Martell 1000m; Natalie Preston 1500m; Brady Martisus 3k; Nate Deming Shot; b+g MR; g 4x200mR and 4x800m;
2 – Colteryahn 55m; Ellie Reed 300m; Morgan Marckres 3k; Nejla Hadzic 55mHH; b 4x200mR and 4x800mR; Erin Noel LJ;
3 – Aidan Ferreira 300m; Annika Simard 300m and 55mHH; Heidi Stewart 1000m; Marckres 1500m; Lucius Karki 3k;
4 – Ashley Clark 55m; Hannah Rancourt 300m; Kris Laverty 1000m; Zach Brisson 1500m; Richard Laverty 3k; Nejla Hadzic LJ;
5 - Tanisha Gerg 1000m; Laverty 1500m; Ethan Boutin 3k; Jessica Eustis 3k;
6 – Sam Phillippo 55m; Larson 600m; Karki 600m; Nate Lesny LJ;
This week a handful of athletes will compete in the Dartmouth Relays Saturday and the rest of the squad at UVM Sunday
The bowlers enjoyed a successful day coming out on top in their Saturday match. Essex was the #3 seed in the Baker tournament portion of the match. The Hornets bowled #2 Fair Haven in the semi’s and won 2 games to 0. Up next was #1 seed Randolph UHS in the finals and defeated the Ghosts 2-0. EHS actually tied them in the 1st game 137-137 and had to bowl a 2 frame roll-off winning in those 2 extra frames. Ben Sprenger and Logan Morrissette combined for 40 pins in those two frames which beat the RUHS score of 26. SB, Hartford, and Enosburg this weekend.
Totally forgot to congratulate the 5 Hornet state championship teams from last year: boys’ indoor track+field, boys’ outdoor track+field, gymnastics, boys’ hockey, and girls’ hockey.
As long as I m handing out congrats, here’s some to former Hornet all-star hoopsters Kara Sheftic and Kari Lavalette who were named to the BFP All-Decade Girls’ Basketball Team and also Eli DiGrande and Ben Ferris to the guys’ all-star squad. Sheftic played for BU and was always in double digits in scoring and boards while Lavalette owned a deadly, sniper-like jumper. Will always remember her 1,000pt scoring night. DiGrande could take over the paint and play as smooth as silk on the perimeter. He’s now a Purple Knight. Ferris went on to play at Tufts but left his mark in VT and EHS earning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Unselfish on the court; when he shot, he didn’t miss. Vaguely remember him giving his dad some minor credit for his Walt Frazier/Steph Curry prowess.
LSU and Clemson Monday night. Expecting a heck of a game. Pats and Tom Brady’s run may have ended. Only a non-respecting, unknowledgeable sports fan would bash. I’d rather give credit where it’s due out of respect for a dynasty that the NFL May never see again. Ex-superintendent and huge Bills fan Mike Deweese came close to a playoff victory last weekend but .....
Loathe commercials and only watch some when viewing live sports as we DVR EVERYTHING else. But since college football playoffs and last weekend’s NFL playoffs dominated my TV, I will admit I love the GEICO “Woodchucks Chucking Wood” and crack-up every time it’s on. Those raccoons in the garbage are a close 2nd.
Happy Birthdays Jason Polakowski, TJ Meade, Lindsay Maguire Falby, Ed Simon, Deana Decker, CJ Gardner, Kathy Converse, Jon Beaulieu, Sam Poratti, Natalie Colantoni, Keely Colburn, and Kathy Frenald. Anniversary wishes to Joe Visker and wife.
Condolences to Greg Walsh of Essex Alliance Church on the passing of his mother Gloria last week. Prayers to the family. Stephan and Jessica Folden Saunders could use some prayers for their newborn baby Ezra who is going through a rough month. 🙏