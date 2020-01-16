Exams approaching. Hope all are studying hard. Lots of action to catch up on and a bit of modified sports this week until exams, obviously, are over. Big event this weekend is the annual Michael J. Baker Essex Classic named for the long-time, highly successful Hornet coach. 25 teams from 4 states will attend and compete.
The varsity wrestlers had a busy week. They hosted a NVAC dual meet defeating Mt. Abe 54-30 and CHS 56-18. Then the varsity hit the highway to Cumberland, RI for the John Gorman Invitational. The Hornets t:6th place out of 19 teams. Teams from RI, MA, CT, NH, VT competed. Individual results: 106lb Elliot Powell — 4th; 120lb Eli Bonning — 6th; 138lb Calvin Leo — 6th; 145lb Luke Williams — 5th; 170lb Seth Carney — 1st; 182lb James Danis — 2nd; 285lb William Danis — 4th. The jv’s travel to Mt. Abe for an individual tourney. Results: 1st Place Jake Sunderland, Chris Folsom, Caleb Hill; 2nd Place Noah Powell, Logan Sahagun, Nevin Mack, Ethan Walters, Terin Penniman; 3rd Place Nathan Libby
As mentioned above EHS hosts the Michael J. Baker Essex Classic. Friday wrestling starts @ 4. Saturday @ 10AM. Check with the main office or the AD office for information and thrifty ticket deals for the tourney.
The boys’ hockey team is 5-1-1 after 2 wins. The Hornets cruised past CVU 7-0. Max Line 2G A, Drew Forcier G 2A, Tobey Cram G, Ryan Clark G, Matt Cincotta G, C Caleb Day G, Charles Wiegand 3A, Jason Smith 2A, Paul Gordon 7 stops. Saturday Essex played a great game and beat BFA 2-0. They took advantage of a 5 minute major penalty scoring both goals. Owen Young and Tobey Cram scored with assists coming from Max Line and Will Couture. They fired almost 30 SOG. SB was the opponent Wednesday.
The girls’ hockey team is now 4-4 after a 1-1 week. The Hornets were tripped up by BCHS 2-1. Grace Wiggett scored with assists from Hannah Himes and Abby Robbins. They bounced back to stop CVU 5-0. The defense and GK Sophie Forcier (5 saves) pitched the shutout. The offense was led by Hannah Himes and Abby Robbins scored twice and Grace Wiggett added G 2A. SB was in town Wednesday.
The gymnastics team chalked up another W last week defeating MIDD 129.5-98.3 The top 3 scorers in each event follow: Vault — Ella Lesny 8.7, Anna Pringle-Corcoran 8.4, Kiara Keenan 8.35; Bars — Livia Ball 7.7, Ella Lesny 7.4, Amelia Frisbie 7.2; Beam — Ella Lesny 9.05, T. Gabriella Schmida / Livia Ball 8.5, 4. Amelia Flannigan 8.2; Floor — Ella Lesny 8.4, Claire Emery 8.0, Kiara Keenan 7.9; All-around — Ella Lesny 33.55, Livia Ball 31.9, Abby Brooks 31.1. They were @ RUHS T and host MONTP 1/22.
The boys’ basketball team is 5-5 after 2 losses this week. Essex fell to Rice 68-41 (Parker Whitney 10 pts) then 62-47 to StJ. Tyler Shedd led the O with 11 points, Rozz Bigelow, Aiden Paquette, and Mitchell Moffatt added 7 vs the Hilltoppers. They travel to Berlin to battle U-32 Saturday. The jv’s improved to 8-2 with 2 more wins – 4 in a row — last week. They beat the Green Knights 54-49 as 11 Hornets scored led by Jacob Reyome and Josh Brown with 8 apiece. They defeated StJ 66-56 with 12 players scoring. The team hit 10 3-pointers. Thomas Price had 14. Sam Nelson 12. Road games at U-32 Sat and BHS Mod are next. The frosh are 5-0 running to double digit wins in 4 of their 5 wins.
The girls’ basketball team is 5-1. They stopped SB cold 65-35. Paige Winter swished 22 points. Cindy Sheeran and Emma Whitney had 11 in the win. The Hornets’ high powered offense has scored 60+ points in their 5 wins, are averaging 63 ppg, and are shooting very well outside the arc. It’s U-32 and CVU this week. Games were played M+W. They host BHS T. The jv’s are 6-0 after a 10pt win over SB. The frosh improved to 3-1 after a 47-23 win over StJ. Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla dropped in a team-high 15 points. The stopped Rutland 55-10. Lily Boutin had 16. Next game 1/27
The indoor track and field team planned to split its squad with some competing in the Dartmouth Relays Saturday and other at UVM Sunday. The latter was canceled because of weather. NH results saw the boys finish t:5th with 22pts while the girls scored 4 pts for t:38th. Experience here is more valuable than score. Results:
1st – Henry Farrington mile 4:21.94; 2nd – 3rd – Wyatt Lamell LJ 21’4.75” and 300m 36.31; 4th – Lizzie Martell 600m 1:41.53; Nejla Hadzic 55m HH 8th 9.50; Ella Larson 400m 65.0 10th; Brady Martissus 10:01.53 10th; Natalie Preston mile 5:38.76 14th; Lucius Karki 600m 26th 1:32.43; Non-seeded events 2nd — Morgan Marckres 2mile.
The bowlers were over @ Twin City in Barre Saturday taking on SB, Hartford, and Enosburg and finished 2nd. EHS beat Enosburg in the semi’s 2-0. But the Wolves come out on top in the finals 2 games to none. 1st game score 216-145. 2nd game score was 215-211 as both teams had 5 strikes in a row at one point. They are in Claremont, NH Sat to bowl Hartford, FH, and BRATT.
The Nordic skiiers were racing in the Tour de Chittenden Classic at Camp Ethan Allen. The girls finished 10th with 223 pts while the boys finished 7th scoring 121 pts. Charles Martell placed 3rd.
The downhill skiiers look o hit the slopes 1/22 @ Smuggs.
Congrats to past Hornets who were named to the BFP All VT Decade B+G Boys’ Hockey Team. Boys — 1st team GK Erik Short Impenetrable backstop MR Hockey; HM GK Pat Campbell, solid as a rock between the pipes; HM D Jake Gaboriault, blue line stopper; F Jake Orr 26G/18A do it all Mr Hockey; F Ryan Young Mr Hockey slick, sleek, score, and skate. Impressive list of Hornets on the All VT Decade Girls’ Hockey Team. 1st team OMJ – F Olivia Miller-Johnson and her 124 career points and Ms Hockey award; 1st team F Kathleen Young Ms Hockey 97G 49A; 2nd team Gk Victoria Gibson and her miniscule goals against average and Ms Hockey; HM F Julie Pearl with her 2 Ms Hockey hardware; HM F Maddy Young no penalty minutes 1 winter and 121 career pts. Incredible!
