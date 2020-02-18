Three state championships in the books as the winter season flies to vacation, playoffs, and March. Gymnastics, track and field, and cheerleading made headlines last weekend. Some special notes below dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the ALD basketball tourney. Spring training update next week!
Congratulations to the indoor track and field teams for capturing 2020 state titles Sunday at UVM. Mike Nosek’s story has all the championship details. Great job coaches White, Lacross, Smith, and Chase as well. Order two banners for the gym, Mr. Merriam, please.
The gymnasts hosted states for the 16th consecutive year. In the inaugural state meet at EHS, a diminutive, yet powerful, duo Hornet duo named Kim Dirmaier and Mary Krug began a Hornet dynasty the likes of which has never been duplicated in the sport. They placed second in states Saturday. Excellent job, ladies and coaches!
The wrestlers really stepped it up last weekend in the 2019-2020 NVAC Wrestling Championships. Quarter Finals: Essex 60-Colchester 24; Semifinals: Essex 55-CVU 23; Finals: Essex 61-St. Johnsbury 10. Finals Individual Bouts: 106 lbs William Einhorn EHS tech fall over Hannah Keithan STJ 15-0; 113 lbs Elliot Powel EHS pinned Dylan Niles STJ 0:40; 120 lbs Eli Bonning EHS tech fall over William Casciari STJ 20-5; 126 lbs Hunter Verge STJ pinned Rajai Abdo EHS 1:30; 132 lbs Zach Hebert STJ F; 138 lbs. Calvin Leo (EHS) decision over Carbur Rousseau STJ 8-2; 145 lbs Luke Williams EHS major decision over Majd Alasaid STJ 14-3; 152 lbs Oliver Orvis EHS pinned Gus Zevon STJ 3:46; 160 lbs Gil Stawinski EHS tech fall over Ryan Sullivan STJ 15-0; 170 lbs Seth Carney EHS pinned Wilder Hudson STJ 1:55; 182 lbs James Danis EHS pinned Connor Ladd STJ 0:22; 195 lbs Kameron Cyr EHS pinned Ben Rodriguez STJ 1:30; 220 lbs Bubba Richardson EHS decision over Zeb Winot STJ 4-2; 285 lbs Will Danis EHS pinned Malik Newman-Shadley 1:31. James Danis from Essex was named the Outstanding Wrestler Upper Weights. Milestones: Hunter Verge notched his 200 High School victory in First Round; our Luke Williams totaled his 100th high school victory in the semifinal round. Next up: JV states Saturday at Spaulding and then varsity states Feb. 28-29 at Mt. Anthony.
The boys’ hockey team is 15-1 after two more W’s. The Hornets slid by CVU 4-3. The offense was fueled by goals from Joe Maher, Charles Wiegand, Matt Cincotta and Max Line. Max Foster and Paul Gordon combined for 20 saves. Their latest win was a gem! A 1-0 victory over BFA on an unassisted goal by Matt Cincotta late in the third for the tense, exciting win. Beautiful combined team tribute to former coach Bill O’Neil. They host Stowe and MIDD this week.
The girls’ hockey team won twice and is 11-6. They beat MIDD 4-1. Abby Robbins led the way with 22 goals and 2 assists. Grace Wiggett had a goal and an assist, Hannah Himes 2 assists, and Courtney Himes scored once. Their 5-1 win over Rutland saw Hannah Himes and Robbins score a goal and 2 assists, Wiggett tally 2 goals, Himes with a goal and an assist, and Abby Lacross with an assist. Sophie Forcier made 12 saves. They play BFA and Stowe.
The boys’ basketball team is 6-12 following losses to Rice and SB. The Green Knights snuck by the Hornets 66-59. EHS shot out to a 17-12 lead early. Rice caught them in the fourth and hung on for the win. Anthony DeCarvalho dropped 18 points and Aiden Paquette 12. Games against STJ and BHS end their regular season this week. The freshmen boys beat BHS in the opener of the BFA Tourney. The young Hornets came from 11 down in the fourth to win by three and moved on to the championship game. They lost by 13 in the finals. Got down double digits early — lots of reasons especially if you watched the game — but clawed back in by halftime to trail by one but ran out of gas late as they pulled away.
The girls’ basketball team is 12-3. A close loss to CVU and an even closer win over BHS. Paige Winter scored 11 points vs the Redhawks. Emilyrose Mercer 9, Emma Whitney 7, and Mary Finnegan pulled down 7 boards. They edged BHS 55-54 as Anna Sabourin’s drive to the hoop broke a 52-52 tie with just under a minute to play. Noelle Lyon’s 14 led the team. Emma Sabourin and Mary Finnegan added 8. Rice, StJ, and SB this week. The JV’s beat CVU to remain undefeated. Hannah Gilbert had 12. Maddie Rabideaux’ two 3’s dramatically tied the game. The frosh fell to CVU but beat STJ 47-19 behind Madi Jordan and Tiandra Miller’s 12.
The alpine skiers raced at Smuggs last week with Ben Krauss and Nathan Croft finishing in the top10. Krauss fifth, Croft seventh, Anthony Datillio 24th, Landon Abajian 25th, and Conor McMahon 26th. The team competed in the 14th annual Cochran race on President’s Day. The NVAC District semi’s are next week.
The cheerleaders placed fourth in states Saturday in Vergennes.
Happy Birthday beautiful Comic-Con FLA niece Stacey Gonillo, MMU’s Brian Chandler, Jill Shumway, Julie Marie Griffiths, Ally Vile, Dan Gotlieb, Dawn Place Stevens, Susan Svarczkopf, SS guru Brian Walsh, Jordan Arcovitch, Kyle Clark, Ryan Royer, Macie and Haven Steiner, Phil Albertson, Katie Weaver Martin, Keith Cutler’s 40th, Laura Riley, Lucy Morgan, Gracelyn Correia, Thad Harbour…..
Congrats to Ryan and Dayna (Slocum) Davis on the birth of their third daughter, Roslyn Scarlett Davis Sunday at 10:58 a.m. She checked in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and 20 inches. She is a beauty!
ADL TOURNEY MEMORIES:
Zach Smith ’91
The vibe in the school was so great leading up to the tournament. The pep rally the day before it started. Running out of the locker room as a team in our sweet warmups to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” with all of our friends cheering us on. Then the games: crowd is so into it and pumped up, chanting, getting loud as we played Edmund’s who beat us twice during the season. Coach Z telling us it’s hard to beat a team three times. Last-second buzzer beater by teammate Scott Theoret to win 52-50. Crowd storms the court, hugs and smiles for days. Such amazing energy! Memories for a lifetime.
Libby Smith
Nothing beat the ADL Tournament. I remember every bit of it from the weeks leading up and the boys’ and girls’ teams as well as cheerleaders all getting together to make signs. Favorite part was rejection row and the names and psyche up banners hanging around the gym. The place would rock! Nothing but love for the ADL Tournament. Playing in that tourney sixth grade to eighth grade prepped us for the stage in high school. I will always thank Mr. Bill Duval and the ADL Program for spurring our championships at Essex High and beyond. Much love to all! Could never thank the ADL Staff, all our Parent and Community Volunteers, and all the support throughout the surrounding towns that made the ADL Tournament such a success year after year. It allowed us the opportunity to play on a big stage at a young age in a fun, supportive, environment which many of us are forever grateful for growing up in Chittenden County. We owe a lot of our later successes to the time and efforts of our community. Thank you!
Kadi Burroughs Luchsinger
The Lawton tournament was a huge part of my family. I grew up going to the tournament with my dad. I always looked forward to the day I could play in the tournament. My dream came true in sixth grade when I made the team and got to wear the brand new white collared jersey and red bell bottom pants for warmups — those were the envy of all back in the day. I still can visualize making the all-tourney team my eighth grade year and Mr. Kent in his excitement holding his finger up to count to three to take a picture of Lindsey, Nicole and I. That memory is etched in my mind forever. Then I had the pleasure to watch my sister and cousins play in the tournament and even more of a treasure was to bring my son to watch my father coach the girls’ team. The ADL tournament wasn’t just a tournament, it was a memory that my whole family will cherish forever. We were so lucky to be a part of something so special. Go Chargers!
Heather Burroughs Bearfield
Best part of the tournament was the support and the fans. Being a part of creating the environment in the gym and painting our names and decorating the gym was amazing. The noise. The people. The support. Could not have asked for anything better. Seeing my dad coach the tourney that I won years before and see him coach the team to the win!
Erin Diminick McGaughnea
The ADL tourney my sixth-grade year was the first ‘real’ competitive tournament I was a part of. Given that I was the shortest on the team I got to lead our team out of the locker room for warmups. The energy was unlike anything I had ever experienced, and I don’t think I ever ran faster during warmups than I did that day!
Anny Duval Lanfear
Tourney Time — Raised as a gym rat, I will forever hold special memories of the ADL Tournament. Long before I had my chance in the spotlight, I was scrambling around the gym and cafeteria taking in the winter’s biggest sporting event — year after year. My father, and many other dedicated teachers, ran the show for decades. Every teacher I had was there in a crisp red blazer, hosting sold-out games to deafening crowds. Doors were propped open to the February air, in hopes of giving players some relief from the heat. To say that the tournament was a big deal to ADL, was a bit of an understatement. It was the event of the year — every year.
In 1990, and as a proud member of the dog pound, I played in my last game as a Charger. I remember my teammates, the glory of winning that championship game, and the pride of being a Charger, but I don’t recall the details of the game or the score. I don’t know if I really need to. What I’m certain of, is that I was a part of a magical event that truly defined the glory of sport, and I will forever be grateful for the experience.
Lindsey Duval Smith
The first things that come to mind were the lights and the crowd; how cool we were and how we knew our team was as good as it gets. Running on the court to “Eye of the Tiger” and hearing the crowd cheer only reaffirmed what we already knew and felt: that we were meant to be here and that we would not disappoint. For this week my dad gave way to Coach and knowing everything gave way to following everything we had worked on in practice trusting our Coach and each other. At the time all we cared about was winning. Now it’s clear that being a team was the real victory, and that sports truly does set the stage for success in life.
Chandler Smalling Sullivan
The ADL Tournament was then, and still is to this day, one of my favorite memories as a kid! From making signs to decorate the gym with my friends on the weekend, participating in the pep rally, running out with the lights off and music blaring during the championship game, to seeing my grandmother in the stands with my number face painted on her cheek. Those are just a few of the many memories that have stuck with me through the years. I can still feel the excitement of the gym and how our coaches, teachers and parents went out of their way to put on such an awesome tournament and give us kids such an amazing experience. I didn’t realize how special this tournament was until mentioning it to some of my new friends who never experienced anything like it when they were growing up. Thank you Mr. Duval and Mr. Zehnacker for creating something so special that has thrived for the past 50 years and will continue for another 50 plus years! ADL and the participating schools are forever grateful for your vision and dedication to the youth who have experienced the legacy that you both began 50 years ago. Having the stands absolutely packed, it being standing room only and so loud that you couldn’t hear the person next to you was amazing!!
Alyssa Lewis Poulin
The thrill of the tourney was something that as players, we looked forward to all season long. The excitement buzzed all around school in the days ahead. I fondly recall decorating signs for each other, getting psyched up at the pep rally, half time talks in the music room with those once-a-season orange slices, and of course playing (and winning!) in the loud and completely packed gym — it was the ultimate thrill at that age. It’s one of my favorite memories of childhood, of basketball, and of the friends who shared in the experience. It was a privilege to play for Coach Duval, one of the most impressive and important teacher/coach/mentor figures from that time. We wanted to make him proud! Charger pride ran deep at tourney time and I can only hope that it remains as exciting and positively memorable for the kids lucky enough to play in it this year and for years to come!
Kristen Rauer Mullen
The ADL Basketball tournament is special. The excitement and camaraderie it carries with it is unparalleled. It helped create and solidify my love of the game and of sportsmanship and competition. It’s awesome to have such special memories of that time in my life – I can still remember specific details of the tournament — the handmade signs plastered on the gym walls, the crowd cheering, our entrance song, “Eye of the Tiger,” blasting as we ran onto the court for our warm ups before the start of the game. Coach Duval is still to this day one of my favorite coaches I have played for – he instilled in me a love for all aspects of the game. Despite being smaller and not as strong as some of my opponents, he helped me learn to utilize and capitalize on my strengths and find ways to expose weaknesses in the competition. He was tough on us but always believed in us and had confidence in our abilities, and more importantly, we had fun!
Mark Brousseau
As I think back at all the sporting events I have attended (regular season or playoffs) for high school, college, and at the professional level not much compares to the volume, intensity, spirit, and fun of the ADL basketball tournament. Thank you to all the students and the community for helping us make such vivid and lasting memories!
Mike Brousseau
I had the privilege of participating in the tournament during the year we celebrated the school’s 25th anniversary. Boston Celtics great, Dave Cowens came to talk to the team and to present the trophies. I became a lifelong Celtics fan that day. My favorite memory is from my eighth grade year, 1983. We were playing Missisquoi in the semifinal game. They had already beaten us twice that year. Late in the second half we were losing by seven points. Over those final few minutes, we went on a 10-0 run to win the game. During the comeback, the standing-room-only crowd started cheering ‘WE — WILL — WIN!’ over and over again, though that outcome seemed unlikely. After the game the crowd rushed the court to celebrate with the team. The cheer from the crowd and the never-say-die attitude from the players exemplified the unity of that group of kids and brought us even closer together.
Michelle Brousseau Frank
I still have “Eye of the Tiger” ringing through my ears from time to time: dum...dum, dum, dum....dumbadumbadum! MVP after scoring 20 points in the championship game.
Joe Visker
Winning the Tournament for the first time in 20 years, scoring 40 points in the championship, being awarded the most outstanding player, and riding off in the sunset while the crowd chanted my name.
Carlie Visker Herko
Growing up watching my siblings playing in the tournament then playing in it myself, winning and also being named MVP. Helping mom and dad create the annual t-shirts and man the snack bar! Decorating the gym. “If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch!”
Kellie Visker Gonyar
Sitting on the bench as a B-teamer and admiring all that the seniors (A-Team) accomplished, thinking... wow I want to be like them someday. Practice. Practice. Practice. With Mr. Duval. And then, I was like them someday — ADL Tourney, All Tourney Team, eighth grade. Lights down, emcee calling awards... I was so proud to be next to Heather and Katie in that moment.
Carol Polakowski
I have two sets of memories — as Coach Pol’s fiancée/wife watching him coach the EMS boys (and later the girls). I would sit with the parents and got to hear too many comments! 1986 was a fun year — both the EMS boys & girls won, and I won the raffle for the cake that had been rolled around on the cart for a couple days. It came in handy at the post game celebrations to feed all those kids. We switched allegiances from EMS to ADL once Chris stopped coaching, and our kids started going to school! Later both Jason and Katie played on the teams and it was nerve wracking sometimes as a parent because of course you wanted your child to do well. The tournament has always been a fun tradition — the music, gymnastics, raffles, cheering, posters, school spirit, and the games!
ADL Coach Bill Duval
The driving force behind making the tourney a big deal was IA teacher Jay Zaetz. When Dave Z took over coaching boys’ basketball from Dick Gagne, Jay began helping Dave with the tournament. Then, it was only a two-day boys’ tournament. With Title IX I started the girls’ team, and we expanded the tournament to four days. Each year Jay would come up with something new: blinking lights over the scorer’s table; spotlights on the teams for the finals; an expanded snack bar; and a surprise...at the pep rally in comes this person in a dog suit. Everyone went crazy. Jay had rented the suit and got Don Carlson, Math teacher, to wear it. The dog represented Stan Knapp’s beagle he brought to school each day. Since ADL was the Chargers, the dog mascot became Charger the Hound. The proceeds from the tournament always went for something to enhance the school: a new sound system for the gym, glass boards all around, the two score clocks/scoreboards, new sound system, warm-ups for both boys and girls, and safety crash mats under baskets (with no cost to taxpayers). We always paid for a party on Saturday night at one of the parents’ houses for all the players and cheerleaders, and on the 25th anniversary of ADL, we paid for Dave Cowens (Celtics and NBA Hall of Fame — “Big Red”) to come and present the trophies. There is a great picture from the Essex Reporter/Suburban List of Paula Yates receiving her All-Tournament trophy from Big Red. My girls worked hard, they had direction, and they had success. They felt really good about accomplishing something through hard work. The lessons learned from competitive athletics can and do last a lifetime.
ADL Coach Dave Zehnacker
I took the reins of the boys’ team ’71. Bill Duval and others developed a strong philosophy to use athletics to achieve a school first, sports follow; involve as many students as possible by including bands, gymnastics, mascot, cheerleading, parents as EVERYbody’s tourney with class. Teach them school spirit, sportsmanship; hiring high school refs to give teams a first-class experience; meeting with all coaches before the games too. We wanted to expose youngsters to ceremonial events with teaching them how to act. This Charger Generation, the athletes and student body as their tourney using hustle, pride, and dedication. That generation has survived 50 years of people doing things right and produced a middle school level student/athlete showcase for our school and our community. Very proud that it continues. 1000’s of people participated. Those who were 14 in year one are now 64! It holds the reputation as the premier event for middle school athletics. It’s generation inclusive. 14/15 yr-olds playing along with former players, fans, parents, grandparents are all equally excited. In year 25 Dick Johnson, Brian Fleming, Jerry Green, and Greg Sprout. In 1982 , the 25th anniversary of the Essex school district Celtic Dave Cowens came to hand out trophies. His wife and daughter were invited to, and, showed up to Bill Duval’s house for a tourney thank you party. Ironically Cowen’s wife, Sus, was a hs cheerleader with Kathy Latrell, and the ice was broken. All my children, DJ, Paula Riggin, and Erin Gutkowski all participated in the tourney. I coached from 1971-1998. Todd Ward and Rick Norton, Brad Luck 2005-present coached the boys’ team while Bill, John Burroughs, and Chris Polakowski – to name a few – led the girls’ team.