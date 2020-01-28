Entering the month of February, high school sports are inching toward the winter postseason. Also, my usual plea hoping our friend, the pudgy little groundhog, does not see his shadow Sunday. Set for Super Bowl Sunday? Hope so. Sad news as we put a wrap on January saw NBA legend Kobe Bryant die in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. His 13-year old daughter, Gianna, and others died as well. Condolences and prayers…..
The Essex varsity wrestlers defeated Vergennes 58-15 early last week--then participated
in the Commodore Invitational in Vergennes Saturday. The Hornets placed second out of the 21 teams from Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire. Top 3 teams: 1) Mt. Anthony - 271.5 points; 2) Essex - 199 points; 3) Peru (N.Y.) - 177 points. Essex’s lone champion was Seth Carney at 170 lbs. Other place winners by weight class include William Einhorn - fifth at 99 lbs., Elliot Powell - second at 106 lbs., Christian Stygles - sixth at 113 lbs., Eli Bonning - fifth at 120 lbs., Calvin Leo - second at 138 lbs., Luke Williams - fourth at 145 lbs., Gill Stawinski - third at 160 lbs., James Danis - second at 182 lbs., Chris Folsom - third at 195 lbs., and Bubba Richardson - second at 220 lbs. A mid-week three-team match in Barre and a Saturday date in Turner Falls, N.Y. for the Franklin County Tech Duals are scheduled.
The boys’ hockey team is red hot at 9-1-1 after two wins last week. Willem Barwin
notched the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Middlebury. Paul Gordon had 10 saves.
Essex followed that up with a 4-0 whitewash of Colchester Saturday night. Check Mike Nosek’s article for all the details. The Hornets own the state’s No. 1 seed as of this writing. South Burlington, Rutland, and Spaulding are next.
The girls’ hockey team is heating up. Now 7-4 after two shutout wins: 6-0 over MVU and 3-0 over arch-rival BFA. They may be third in DI at the moment. Against the T-birds, Sophie Forcier stopped only 10 shots while Abby Robbins scored four goals. Celia Wiegand (short-handed) had a goal and three assists, Nielsa Maddalena scored a goal, Hannah Himes, Abby Lacross, and Ella Gibbs had assists. They have upcoming road games vs. Rice and Harwood/Northfield.
The boys’ basketball team lost twice last week to Burlington and Champlain Valley. They are 5-8 and ranked ninth in DI. A 48-47 loss to the Seahorses in the last five seconds stung a bit. Anthony DeCarvalho scored 15 and Mitchell Moffat 11. They came up short vs. No. 1 CVU-- 57-41. The Hornets fought to a 22-21 halftime lead but couldn’t match the Redhawks in the second half. DeCarvalho and Moffat each had 8. Road games vs CVH, MMU, and SHS are on the schedule. The JV’s own a 10-2 record--ripping off eight wins in-a-row. A 54-41 win over U-32 saw Eli Robinson score 10 points as all 11 players scored. In their 68-55 win at BHS, Josh Brown had 17, Eli Robinson 15, Sam Nelson 11, and Isaiah Haggard-Burrows 10. The frosh play Enosburg, Rice, and NCUHS.
The girls’ basketball team put away any bad memories of their CVU game with two solid exclamation-point wins last week. The W’s catapulted Essex (8-2) into second place in the DI ranks. They dispatched BHS 63-44 behind Cindy Sheeran’s team-high 17 points. Mary McClintock and Noelle Lyon added 11 points. The girls took control in the first half and increased the lead as the game went on. The Hornets trounced Rice 91-30 in their biggest offensive scoring explosion in over 10 years. Paige Winter led the way--swishing 26 points. Mary McClintock scored 13, Mary Finnegan and Noelle Lyon each had 12. They hit 14 3’s! This week was U-32 and St. J with BFA in the gym next week. The JV’s continued their undefeated ways--beating the Horses and Knights and standing at 10-0. The frosh are 6-2, stopping Mt. Abe 48-16 then falling to CVU 41-33. LR and NCUHS are in town this week.
Two indoor track and field notes for you. First, Lizzie Martell ran over the weekend down at BU. Her time of 3:09 was fast, even though not her PR this winter. Great competition and experience. Henry Farrington was invited to run in the prestigious Millrose Games this weekend in NYC. It is the longest-running and – as I just mentioned – most prestigious indoor track and field competition in the US--and maybe even the world. SRO tickets are a mere $22.
The bowlers placed third in their match Saturday down at Twin City Lanes. Kaila Menard and Logan Morrisette bowled 204/202, respectively. Ben Sprenger and Cory “Gerrit Cole” Gianelli rolled 177/172. In game 2, the latter hit 232 while the former went 159 with Sprenger rolling 159 and Griff Pine 154. Saturday, they head north to the aptly-named Dairy Center in Enosburg to play against the Hornets, Windsor, and West Rutland.
The alpine skiers had a meet postponed but were in action Monday, and then have their invite this weekend.
Congrats to the cheerleaders for winning the Metro Division Crown at the NVAC competition last week. Read all about it in Mike’s story. States coming soon.
Chiefs and 49’ers battle in Super Bowl LIV (54) Sunday evening in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. I’m going with KC and expect an extremely-close game. In some things I don’t usually show much interest it, Demi Lovato will sing our National Anthem, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at halftime. As long as there’s food, I’ll be in front of the TV. Check this out: there is a 2020 calendar featuring Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs’ teammates players pictured with dogs on sale. The calendar benefits several KC area animal shelters. Brittany’s 2020 Pet Calendar is sponsored by Companion Protect.
All proceeds will be donated to Kansas City-area animal shelters.
I don’t usually watch shows like the Oscars, Grammy’s, or Emmy’s. But as my wife had the Grammy’s on Sunday evening, Alicia Keys’ tribute to Kobe was beautiful.
MLB has not suspended or banned cheating Asterisks players yet. Hopefully they smarten up, and it’s only a matter of time.
On a highly-positive note, congratulations to Derek Jeter and Larry Walker on their MLB Hall of Fame inductions. Saw Walker when he was mashing for the Expo’s in the early 90’s. The NYY captain did it all at SS for the Yankees over his career. We will be returning to Cooperstown in July to cover back-to-back NYY greats. Can’t wait. Not even going to mention the loser sportswriter who didn’t vote for him……
Condolences to the Hathaway family on the passing of big brother Stan last week. Condolences and prayers…..
