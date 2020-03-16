Congratulations to our girls’ hockey team for winning the state championship a week ago Monday night! Great job ladies. Sadly, the girls’ high school basketball semifinals were postponed last Thursday due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus and moments later cancelled! The American East men’s championship game was supposed to be played in an empty Patrick Gym Saturday, but everything was shut down. Understand the logic and safety but a tragic situation.
As I was typing this column, I saw that Governor Scott, after a solid press conference Friday, announced that Vermont schools will close Wednesday and will be closed through April 6 (or longer depending on the state of affairs in Vermont). Hope things get better all over.
What a game – and season!! The Essex girls’ hockey team fought their way through the winter, the D1 playoffs, and the championship game. The No. 3 Hornets upset No. 1, and once-beaten, Burlington/Colchester 4-2 clinching back-to-back titles. Some people may have panicked (with seven regular season losses) but not Coach Maddalena, his staff, and the players. As he said after the game, “It took a little time for us to gel.” He told me, “The girls worked hard and played well--saving their best for last. Every year, a primary focus is to win the last game, and that is exactly what they did last night.” As a coach and as a dad myself, I can only guess it was a very special evening as Nielsa, his daughter scored the game’s first goal very early in the contest. Leading 1-0, high-scoring SeaLaker forward Maddy Chagnon tied the game. Celia Wiegand then stepped up big. She scored the first of her 2 goals in the opening period--giving the Hornets a lead they would never relinquish. She lit the lamp again off a feed from Abby Robbins who had 2 assists as well. Robbins clinched the championship win with her own goal (4-1) early in the final period. A late BCHS goal marked the final score. Goalie Sophie Forcier stopped 12 shots while the Essex D shut down BCHS’ high-powered, high-flying offense--holding them to a season-low 14 shots on goal on the biggest rink in Vermont! Final record: 16-7; state champs; another banner for the gym. Congrats to the team and coaches John Maddalena, Kimberly Fadden, Kim Martin, Brent Farnham, Rich Celia, and Kayla Gibbons on your championship season.
The girls’ basketball team saw its season come to an abrupt end last Thursday as the VPA announced their decision to close down the girls’ basketball playoffs and the winter season. Heart-breaking news for the girls and coaching staff (and to all teams involved across all divisions). This is unprecedented in the history of Vermont sports. No words can come close to express the sorrow they have experienced. Don’t forget family and friends as well. Congrats on a fine season ladies. Proud of your accomplishments.
Spoke to Coach Bill O’Neil last week. Feeling better while continuing some health treatments. Feel free to send a card, drop him a line, shoot him a text/email, or stop by the lake house. If you do the latter, bring along a gluten-free pizza!
Coronavirus halted play in MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, the NCAA, and sadly March Madness! NCAA league tournaments have been cancelled. Trying to contain corona threats as best see fit. Looking to our local and national leaders for guidance here. The mass hysteria really needs to be toned down quite a bit.
