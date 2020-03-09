Sport Shorts

The weather has been a mixed bag lately. Early spring and dead-of winter temps have many confused. State tournament results and a look ahead below. Wicked successful New England Championship wrestling information here as well. More from Florida and MLB Spring Training because it’s warm, and they are still playing games!
The Hornet wrestlers competed in the 2020 Principals’ Association Wrestling Championships Saturday and Sunday March 7 and 8 at Methuen HS in Methuen, Mass. This year, 336 wrestlers from 165 teams from across New England competed. Vermont had its best showing in years with two teams in the top five, three individual champions, and five place winners. The Hornets finished second. It was the best finish in the history of the EJHS/EHS wrestling program. James Danis and Seth Carney won individual NE Championships in their weight classes! The top-six teams: 1- Danbury, Conn. 82.5 (third-consecutive title); 2- Essex High School 71; 3- Bishop Hendricken, R.I. 70; 4- Mt. Anthony 58; 5- Coventry, R.I. 53; 6- Springfield Central, Mass. 52.5. Other Vt. teams included 46- St. J 17; 122- Fair Haven 2. Congratulations to the athletes and coaches Isham, Isham, Danis, Howard, Carpenter, and Faxon.
The boys’ hockey team beat No. 8 Rutland in its opening quarterfinal game and advanced to the semis. The Hornets hosted No. 4 Stowe but were upset by the Raiders 2-1 in an intense defensive battle. Tough loss but fine season.
The girls’ hockey team kept up their winning ways in the postseason. The No. 3 Hornets beat Rice 3-1 in their opener behind some strong defense. In the semis, Essex stopped No. 2 St. Albans 3-2.
The girls’ basketball team is on its way to UVM and Patrick Gym Thursday for a 7:45 semifinal tilt vs. the No. 3 MMU Cougars. After a first-round bye, the No. 2 Hornets, 18-3, snuck by pesky No. 7 BHS (10-12) 52-49 in the quarterfinals. Let’s go Essex!
FYI: Spring meetings and sign ups with coaches by team are Thursday afternoon 2:45-3:15. Baseball pitchers and catchers start March 16 while all other sports begin March 23.
UVM’s Senior Night went viral. Josh Speidel’s layup was on all social media platforms, Sports Center, and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Show with interviews of Speidel--who ended his collegiate basketball career 1-for-1 and 100% shooting from the floor. If you saw it, you had to be impressed and touched emotionally. My wife and I saw it the next evening on the CBS Evening News with Nora O'Donnell as well! She, Nora, was touched also.
MLB Spring Training continues in sunny Florida. You just can’t imagine the feeling of sitting in the stands, 10 rows behind the NY Yankees’ dugout, in 70 degree weather. When the clouds roll in to cool you off, the hand-pressed lemonade tastes sweet! Took in the Yanks vs. the Orioles in Sarasota Sunday afternoon. The O’s, with Chris Davis having a resurgent spring, jumped out to a 3-0 1st-inning lead (2 unearned runs) vs. yet another Yanks rookie, Clarke Schmidt. The Bombers brought DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voigt, and Gleyber Torres down from Tampa, but it was their youngsters who answered the challenge and tied the game in the 2nd and put them ahead in the 4th. Herrera, Florial, Amburgey, Milone (2-run home run), Abreu, Gil are names you may hear in the future. The much-improved Orioles scratched out a couple of late-inning runs to tie the game which ended 5-5. MLB plays 9-inning exhibition games. Hopefully, more to come.
We spent part of the weekend in Fort Lauderdale visiting my Uncle Vince Martinelli, a retired Wall Street broker/famed explorer, and niece Stacey of Marvel and Comic-Con fame. GREAT dinner at the VFW, dessert at Lestor’s Diner again, and breakfast at Eat at Joe's. Delicious!
Ran into former NCUHS/northern league soccer and track and field star Anthony Moccha in Walmart down here.
Coronavirus hysteria driving liquid soap off the shelves. Ridiculous. There are bars of soap available too. Plus, did people NOT wash their hands before this??
