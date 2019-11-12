Thank you, all veterans! Your services are appreciated. November is one chilly month. Wood stoves are heating up, oak tree leaves are finally falling, yards are being raked – many but not all, snow starting to fall, and most importantly Thanksgiving is approaching. Football’s championship games and the New England cross country championships officially closed the book on an enjoyable fall sports season. Take a couple of weeks to relax, then start gearing up for winter sports. Sign-up info below.
Our XC teams traveled to Manchester, Conn., last weekend for the New England’s at Wickham Park. Henry Farrington was the 1st Vt runner to the finish line in 8th. Essex was the 1st Vt team placing 14th scoring 403pts. Brady Martisus 20th, Charles Martell 94th, Lucius Karki 111th, Atticus Phinney-Anders 170th, Luke Miklus 176th completed the scoring.
The girls ran strong on a tough course to place 20th and were the 3rd Vt team and scored 485pts. They finished in this order: Natalie Preston 47th, Lizzie Martell 54th, Scarlet Stimson 104th, Ary Wilson 128th, Morgan Marckres 152nd, Heidi Stewart 157th, Mollyanne Fay 166th. The CVU Red Hawks completed an impressive back-to-back title run winning with 142 pts.
Thanks to assistant TF coach Nick Smith — the Hornets beautiful Track and Field Record Board is now updated. It took a lot of work and some collaboration, but Nick, Katie White, AD Pat Merriam, and CJ Knudson of Grand Slam Signs are getting the job done.
See if you recognize any of these past and present Hornet all-stars:
- Women’s Javelin — Amanda Sinkewicz 127’ 10; Women’s 400m — Lizzie Martell 59.09; Women’s 800m -Lizzie Martell 2:14.50; Women’s 4x100m — Kathryn Morin, Morgan Whitney, Nejla Hadzic, Arianna Moffatt 50.33; Men’s 3000m — Peter Alden 8:58.21; Men’s 1500m — Henry Farrington 4:04.11; Men’s Long Jump — Ryan Guerino 23’ 2.25STATE RECORD; Men’s 300IH — Jamaal Hankey 39.21; Men’s 400m James Boldosser 49.17STATE RECORD; Men’s 4x400m — Jamaal Hankey, James Boldosser, Wyatt Lamell, Henry Farrington 3:24.86STATE RECORD; Men’s 4x100m — Jackson Baker, Jamaal Hankey, James Boldosser, Ryan Guerino 43.12State record.
Wow! Extremely impressive. Congratulate these athletes and their parents. The school posts 2 record boards – one inside by the gym on the wall of the athletic hallway, and the other outside facing the finish line by the track on the wall of the TF storage building. Nice job!
The juniors defeated the seniors 14-0 in the old Powder Puff Game, a.k.a. the AALCCB – Annual Athletic Leadership Council Charity Bowl – last Friday under the lights. In the snowy cold Hannah Himes scored on a 30-yard TD run around right end to open the scoring. A Pick 6 by Ellie Reed in the closing minutes completed the scoring. Senior Coaches: Anthony DeCarvello and Seth Carney. Junior Coaches: Will Couture and Chris Davis. Great fun had by all,
FYI, high school state championship football results went this way Saturday at a triple header in Rutland: D I – Burr&Burton 47 St.J 20; D II – Bratt 46 Bellows Fall 7; and D III Poultney 17 BFA FFX/Lamoille 8.
More breaking news….the 15th Annual Essex High School Alumni basketball game/ fundraiser will be played Saturday 11/30 at Essex High School @ 5:30. Players chip in $30 that goes to cover the cost of the game and the rest goes directly to the boys’ basketball program. Contact Winooski AD Dennis Barcomb.
Great soccer story involving what was probably the most experienced VSOA officiating crew to work a high school soccer game in the history of VT. The final game of the regular season at Harwood saw Frank Martel worked the middle, Bill Duval, and Dennis Filion ran the sidelines with Spencer Noble serving as the 4th ref. Respectively their years of soccer experience reflected 48, 50, 43, and 42 with a grand total of 183 seasons of high school soccer refereeing.
Jets beat Giants though QB Daniel Jones ripped the Jets for 4 TD passes. Steelers win, and somewhere in EJ Steve Emery is smiling. UVM hoops are back in business.
Happy Birthday Jenna Hirschman, Zach Falls, Liz Tobin, Ryan Dousevicz, Olivia Chan, Cynthia Peterson, Keith Murdough, Vita Francis, Lauri Avolizi Ragsdale, Amber Hall Herisson, Becky Dion-Smith, Anna Pringle, Stacey Mead. Happy 1st Anniversary Jessika and Stephen Sanders. Condolences to Mike Donoghue on the passing of his step-mom, Faith Dubrow Donoghue.
Sign up for Winter Sports teams is Thursday, Nov. 14. 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. All students interested in playing a winter sport must log on to the EHS Athletics Schoolport site (you can always find this at ewsd.org/studenttools). Complete the online registration. Attend the brief and important team meetings. Be on time, bring a pen or pencil, and please go to the assigned classrooms to sign up for the following winter sports:
Alpine — PE classroom; Boys’ Basketball Ball — C-103; Cheerleading – GYM; Gymnastics – GYM; Girls’ Ice Hockey — Rink cafeteria; Indoor Track – gym; Nordic Skiing – GYM; Wrestling — Wrestling Room; Bowling — C-110; Boys’ Ice Hockey — C-102; Girls’ Basketball Ball — C-234.