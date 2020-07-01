BARRE -- It wasn’t the most-ideal way to get it done, but it was a third-place finish nonetheless for a local racecar driver.
Rookie Matthew Smith, of Essex Junction, took third place at Thunder Road last week in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models division during Community College of Vermont Night. His 04VT car was actually the fifth to cross the line after all 50 laps, but the first- and third-place finishers were later disqualified for their vehicles being too wide.
In the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers division, Essex’s Mike Klupa finished 25th in his 49VT car. Mike Mitchell’s #1 car came in 17th in the Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors race.
Thunder Road celebrates the Fourth of July on Thursday with each of the four divisions having full slates. The action starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed for $15 on the Northeast Sports Network streaming channel. For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit thunderroadvt.com.