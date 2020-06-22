Billado

Grand Isle’s Mike Billado took his 10th career victory in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger race at Barre’s Thunder Road.

BARRE — Two Essex Junction residents competed in races at Barre’s Thunder Road 61st Season Opener on June 18.

Matthew Smith (car #04VT) competed in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model race. Smith took 13th place in the 50-lap feature. Wolcott’s Marcel Gravel (car #86VT) was the overall winner in that race.

Mike Mitchell (car #1) competed in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors race. Mitchell took 6th place in the 20-lap feature. Chris Davis (car #69) was the overall winner of that race.

Thursday night featured events at Thunder Road Speedbowl in July include:

  • July 2: Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular/Firework 7 p.m.
  • July 9: Efficiency Vermont Night – Myers Triple Crown #2 7 p.m.
  • July 16: 41st Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 6:30 p.m.
  • July 23: Country Camper Mid-Season Championships 7 p.m.
  • July 30: WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets – Port-a-Potty Grand Prix

Spectator attendance at Vermont racing events is not currently permitted, but fans can watch events live via pay-per-view on Northeast Sports Network.

