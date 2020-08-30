With the 2020 season winding down, a local racecar driver is staring down some hardware.
Essex Junction’s Matthew Smith is running away with the Rookie of the Year award in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model division standings at Barre’s Thunder Road.
Smith’s results have been pretty good for a newcomer with the rookie logging six top-10 finishes in his 11 starts through Aug. 27’s Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night. He’s only finished below 14th once, that being a 21st-place showing midway through the season on July 16.
August was a tough month for Smith as he didn’t have a finish better than ninth and dropped out of the top-10 in the division’s standings, currently sitting at 12th. The award for the top rookie isn’t in doubt, however, as he now has 118 points in the standings for first-timers with the runner up, Derek Gluchacki, only having 10.
On Thursday, in his most recent race, Smith made a strong bid at his first win of the season. Following a restart midway through the race, he found himself in second place. In the 26th lap, however, he tried to move into the lead position with a move to the inside but instead made contact with the car he was trying to pass -- causing a handful of others to get involved in an accident which shook up the top standings.
Smith would fall back and eventually finish the race in ninth place.