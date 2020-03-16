The Vermont ice hockey coaches have announced their 2020 all-league selections with three players from both the Essex High School (EHS) boys’ and girls’ teams taking home honors.
On the boys’ side of Tier 1, junior forward Ryan Clark and senior defenseman Jason Smith were both named to the All-First Team while senior goaltender Paul Gordon was chosen for the All-Third Team.
For the girls, senior forward Grace Wiggett and freshman defender Celia Wiegand were selected to the Tier 1 All-First Team while junior forward Abigail Robbins made her way to the All-Second Team.
“Ryan Clark is a super-talented two-way player that is very difficult to defend,” said EHS head coach Chris Line. “He was voted by his team as an assistant captain his junior year--which tells you about how he handles himself both on and off the ice and the respect he has from his teammates. Jason Smith has a tremendous amount of skill and can play both sides of the ice at a high level; he’s one of the toughest players to defend or go against when his game is dialed in. Paul Gordon took a tremendous step forward this year--becoming the starting goalie for the first time. With an impressive 7 shutouts, there is no question he deserves to be a part of this selection.”
“A senior captain, Grace has extraordinary hands and an exceptional shot,” EHS head coach John Maddalena said. “Grace has always flown somewhat under the radar, but the team counts on her to deliver when it matters most. Her game-winning goal in the last minute of play at BFA in the semifinals propelled us into the finals and another state championship. Abby is a fierce competitor and excels in the physical areas of the rink--in front of the net and in the corners. Her relentless pursuit of the puck frustrates opponents and creates exceptional scoring opportunities in transition. CC energized the team both on and off the ice. Injured late in the season, she returned just in time for the playoffs--scoring two goals in the state championship game.”